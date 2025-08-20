From Boys Over Flowers to Crash Landing on You: 8 must-watch beginner friendly K-dramas to watch this weekend

PAN Card: THIS small error can cost you a fine of up to Rs 10,000 - Know WHICH mistake can prove costly and how to avoid them
ENTERTAINMENT
Discover 8 must-watch K-dramas perfect for beginners to binge this weekend. From romantic hits like Crash Landing on You and Goblin to inspiring tales like Itaewon Class and Start-Up, this list blends love, comedy, fantasy, and action, your ideal entry into the world of Korean dramas.
Korean dramas, popularly known as K-dramas, have taken the world by storm with their heartwarming stories, engaging characters, and beautiful cinematography. If you’re new to the world of K-dramas and wondering where to start, here’s a curated list of 8 beginner-friendly shows that are perfect for a weekend binge.
This global hit tells the story of a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea and meets a charming army officer. With romance, comedy, and suspense, it’s the ideal gateway to K-dramas.
This classic, which introduced many to Korean dramas, follows a poor girl who gets admitted to an elite school and clashes with the wealthy F4 group. It’s full of drama, love triangles, and iconic moments.
This is a fantasy romance about an immortal goblin who seeks freedom from his curse. With stunning visuals and a moving story, it’s a must-watch for first-timers.
This drama follows an ex-convict who opens a small restaurant in Itaewon, dreaming of creating a food empire. It’s inspiring, emotional, and filled with life lessons.
For fans of action and dark comedy, Vincenzo is a brilliant mix of mafia, law, and satire. Song Joong-ki’s performance makes it unforgettable.
A lighthearted series about young entrepreneurs chasing their dreams in the tech world, while navigating love and friendship.
A romance between a soldier and a doctor set against the backdrop of humanitarian missions. It’s filled with action, humour, and touching moments.
A fun romantic comedy about a narcissistic boss and his capable secretary, this drama is light, charming, and addictive.
These eight K-dramas offer a mix of romance, comedy, fantasy, and action, perfect for those starting their K-drama journey. Pick one this weekend, and you’ll soon understand why fans around the globe are hooked on Korean dramas.
