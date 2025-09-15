Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Bharti Singh to Udit Narayan: 7 Bollywood celebs you didn't know have Nepali roots

Several Bollywood stars share a special connection with Nepal. From comedy queen Bharti Singh to actors like Rohit Saraf, Manisha Koirala; their Nepali roots add a fascinating layer to their journeys in Indian cinema.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 01:39 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

From Bharti Singh to Udit Narayan: 7 Bollywood celebs you didn't know have Nepali roots
1. Bharti Singh

Untitled-design-1Known as the comedy queen of India, Bharti Singh’s lineage holds an interesting twist. While she is popularly recognised as Punjabi, her father actually belonged to Nepalese origin. Bharti, who was born and brought up in Amritsar, Punjab, has often acknowledged this side of her heritage. At times, she even highlights Nepalese traditions and food in her content, giving fans a glimpse into her cultural roots.

2. Udit Narayan

Untitled-design-2The iconic playback singer Udit Narayan shares a deep connection with Nepal. His father, Harekrishna Jha, hailed from Bhardaha in Nepal. Though Udit himself was born in Baisi village of Bihar, India, he has worked extensively in Nepal's entertainment industry as well. In fact, he not only lent his voice to Nepalese songs but also starred as the lead actor in the 1985 blockbuster film Kusume Rumal.

3. Rohit Saraf

Untitled-design-3Actor Rohit Saraf, admired for his performances in Mismatched, Dear Zindagi, and The Sky Is Pink, also traces his roots back to Nepal. He was born in Kathmandu into a Marwari family before his parents relocated to Delhi, where he grew up. Despite being raised in India, his birthplace adds a unique facet to his identity.

4. Manisha Koirala

Untitled-design-4Veteran actress Manisha Koirala comes from a distinguished political family in Nepal. Born in Kathmandu, she is the granddaughter of Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, the country’s first Prime Minister. Her film career began with the 1989 Nepali movie Pheri Bhetaula, after which she established herself as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses with memorable roles in 1942: A Love Story, Bombay, and Dil Se.

5. Danny Dengzongpa

Untitled-design-5Danny Dengzongpa, originally named Tshering Phintso Denzongpa, was born in Yuksom, Sikkim, into a Nepali-speaking Bhutia household. Over the years, he has become one of Indian cinema’s most respected actors, often remembered for his powerful villainous roles. Beyond acting, Danny has explored music and direction, contributing to Hindi, Nepali, Bengali, and Tamil films.

