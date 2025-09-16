Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

From Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Jai Ho: Top 7 Salman Khan movies with uplifting roles that carry deep emotional lessons

Salman Khan’s films are more than blockbusters; they inspire millions with powerful stories of love, sacrifice, and resilience. From Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Sultan and Jai Ho, these uplifting roles leave a lasting emotional impact, reminding audiences of hope, kindness, and humanity.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

From Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Jai Ho: Top 7 Salman Khan movies with uplifting roles that carry deep emotional lessons
Salman Khan, often hailed as the “Bhaijaan” of Bollywood, is not just known for his blockbuster entertainers but also for his films that leave audiences with powerful life lessons and deep emotional resonance. Over the years, his performances have inspired millions, reflecting themes of love, sacrifice, resilience, and hope. Here are seven of his most uplifting films that continue to make a lasting impact.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Untitled-design-2025-09-16-T104902-394

One of Salman Khan’s most celebrated roles, Bajrangi Bhaijaan portrays a simple-hearted man helping a mute girl reunite with her family across the border. The film beautifully conveys messages of humanity, kindness, and breaking barriers beyond religion and nationality.

Sultan (2016)

Untitled-design-2025-09-16-T105056-885

In Sultan, Salman Khan plays a wrestler who rises from failures and personal loss to reclaim his pride. The journey highlights the importance of perseverance, self-belief, and never giving up on dreams, inspiring sports lovers and common audiences alike.

Tere Naam (2003)

Untitled-design-2025-09-16-T105214-513

Though tragic, Tere Naam showcases the intensity of love and the emotional struggles of its lead character. Salman Khan’s portrayal resonates with those who have faced heartbreak and reminds viewers about the depth of true emotions.

Tubelight (2017)

Untitled-design-2025-09-16-T105335-961

This war drama highlights innocence, hope, and belief. Playing Laxman, a man with a childlike faith that “Yakeen” (belief) can move mountains, Salman delivers a moving performance that encourages optimism even in the darkest times.

Kick (2014)

Untitled-design-2025-09-16-T105553-649

Salman’s role as Devil, a man who seeks thrills but ends up fighting for the greater good, inspires audiences to find purpose in life. The film blends entertainment with the idea of selfless heroism.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)

Untitled-design-2025-09-16-T110039-597

A family drama at its heart, this film promotes the values of unity, love, and standing by each other during life’s challenges. Salman’s role as Prem perfectly symbolises responsibility and compassion.

Jai Ho (2014)

Untitled-design-2025-09-16-T110248-706

With the strong message of helping others and creating a chain of kindness, Jai Ho resonates as a social drama that encourages viewers to make a difference in society.

Salman Khan’s filmography is vast, but these seven films stand out for their ability to uplift, inspire, and emotionally connect with audiences. Beyond entertainment, they remind viewers of humanity, resilience, and the power of hope, qualities that continue to make Salman Khan a beloved figure in Indian cinema.

