From Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 5 Bollywood movies that ruled China’s box-office

These five Indian films became massive blockbusters in China, winning hearts and breaking records with their powerful stories and stellar performances.

Dangal

Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama not only became a global hit but also the highest-grossing Indian film in China, collecting around ¥1,299.2M (Rs 1,200 crore). Its inspiring story of women empowerment resonated deeply with Chinese audiences.

Secret Superstar

This musical drama starring Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan turned into a phenomenon in China, earning over ¥747M (Rs 863 crore). Its emotional storytelling about a young girl’s dream of becoming a singer struck a strong chord.

Andhadhun

The thriller featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu impressed Chinese audiences with its gripping twists, raking in about ¥325M (Rs 333.62 crore). It became one of the rare Hindi films to score big purely on content-driven success.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur: Fresh pairings Bollywood fans are still waiting for

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan’s heartwarming tale about reuniting a mute Pakistani girl with her family became a massive success in China, grossing nearly ¥285M (Rs 295.76 crore). The film’s emotional appeal transcended borders and cultures.

Hindi Medium

Starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar, this slice-of-life comedy-drama about India’s education system connected strongly with urban Chinese families, bringing in around ¥210M (Rs 219.17 crore) and proving content truly rules.