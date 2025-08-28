From Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 5 Bollywood movies that ruled China’s box-office

Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15: 'We were both completely...'
Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she is...
Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami’s straightforward reply goes viral
Viral Video: Japan's Mt Shinmoedake erupts again, volcano spewing ash 5.5 km in sky, WATCH
Anurag Kashyap reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was his first choice for Nishaanchi: 'He got two big films with Dharma, then...'
Exclusive | Naveen Kasturia on Salakaar, breaking the stereotype from comedy, facing rejection in film industry: 'There have been times when..'
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama breaks down after ugly argument with Abhishek Bajaj for..., calls Gaurav Khanna 'narcissist' due to his...
Will Asim Munir drag Donald Trump to Balochistan, luring him with rare earth minerals? Will it be another Afghanistan for US?
Who is Danish Malewar? 21-year-old Vidarbha batter outshines skipper Rajat Patidar in Duleep Trophy 2025
‘This hurts to watch’: Internet slams new way of eating pani puri with spoon, fork, WATCH viral video
ENTERTAINMENT
These five Indian films became massive blockbusters in China, winning hearts and breaking records with their powerful stories and stellar performances.
Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama not only became a global hit but also the highest-grossing Indian film in China, collecting around ¥1,299.2M (Rs 1,200 crore). Its inspiring story of women empowerment resonated deeply with Chinese audiences.
This musical drama starring Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan turned into a phenomenon in China, earning over ¥747M (Rs 863 crore). Its emotional storytelling about a young girl’s dream of becoming a singer struck a strong chord.
The thriller featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu impressed Chinese audiences with its gripping twists, raking in about ¥325M (Rs 333.62 crore). It became one of the rare Hindi films to score big purely on content-driven success.
ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur: Fresh pairings Bollywood fans are still waiting for
Salman Khan’s heartwarming tale about reuniting a mute Pakistani girl with her family became a massive success in China, grossing nearly ¥285M (Rs 295.76 crore). The film’s emotional appeal transcended borders and cultures.
Starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar, this slice-of-life comedy-drama about India’s education system connected strongly with urban Chinese families, bringing in around ¥210M (Rs 219.17 crore) and proving content truly rules.