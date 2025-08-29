From Asin Thottumkal to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 South Indian actresses who married business tycoons

From Asin Thottumkal to Kajal Aggarwal and Shriya Saran, many South Indian actresses have tied the knot with successful entrepreneurs. Their inspiring love stories highlight how these stars beautifully balance glamour, family, and life beyond cinema with their business-minded partners.

South Indian cinema has given us some of the most talented and glamorous actresses. While fans often expect them to marry actors from the industry, many leading ladies have chosen successful entrepreneurs as their life partners. Their love stories beautifully combine glamour with business success. Here’s a look at six popular South Indian actresses who married entrepreneurs.

Asin Thottumkal

Former actress Asin, best known for films like Ghajini and Pokkiri, married Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax, in 2016. The wedding was a grand affair, and Asin soon stepped away from films to focus on family life.

Namitha

Namitha, who was one of the most popular actresses in Tamil cinema during the 2000s, tied the knot with businessman Veerandra Chowdhary in 2017. Their marriage grabbed headlines, and the actress continues to balance family life with occasional appearances.

Laila

Actress Laila, known for her roles in Tamil hits like Pithamagan and Ullam Ketkume, married Mehdi, a businessman, in 2006. She stepped away from the big screen for several years but has recently made a comeback in supporting roles.

Shriya Saran

The elegant actress Shriya Saran married Russian entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev in 2018. Andrei is a successful businessman who also happens to be a national-level tennis player. The couple divides their time between India and abroad.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal, one of South cinema’s leading stars, married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. Gautam is the founder of Discern Living, an interior design and e-commerce venture. The actress continues to balance her film career alongside her family life.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh, who recently got married, has taken Antony Thattil, a businessman and construction tycoon from Kochi, as her life partner. Their love story began among close friends and ended in a sweet wedding.

These actresses prove that love knows no boundaries, be it in films or business. By marrying entrepreneurs, they have shown that life beyond cinema can be equally fulfilling and successful.

ALSO READ: From Samantha Ruth Parbhu to Sai Pallavi: 7 times South Indian actresses slayed white traditional attire