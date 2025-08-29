Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar announces NEW scheme for woman, to give Rs..., to support...

Rajeev Shukla replaces Roger Binny as BCCI president ahead of Asia Cup 2025

From Asin Thottumkal to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 South Indian actresses who married business tycoons

As Trump's tariffs kick in, PM Modi makes BIG statement at India-Japan Economic Forum: 'Capital does not just grow, it multiplies in India'

Does Donald Trump have dementia? Can he complete his term? Why did JD Vance say he is ready to step in?

Ganesh Charuthi 2025: 5 timeless stories of Lord Ganesha in Indian mythology you must know

Janhvi Kapoor's box office success: A look at Param Sundari's top 5 highest-grossing films in India

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and other beauty pageant winners who made it to silver screen

KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan recalls Virat Kohli's emotional reaction to winning maiden IPL title with RCB, says 'vijay jab praapt hoti hai...'

Man arrested for 'abusive' remarks against PM Modi, his late mother in Bihar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Asin Thottumkal to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 South Indian actresses who married business tycoons

6 South Indian actresses who married business tycoons

As Trump's tariffs kick in, PM Modi makes BIG statement at India-Japan Economic Forum: 'Capital does not just grow, it multiplies in India'

As Trump's tariffs kick in, Modi's BIG statement at India-Japan Economic Forum

Does Donald Trump have dementia? Can he complete his term? Why did JD Vance say he is ready to step in?

Does Donald Trump have dementia? Can he complete his term? JD Vance says...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Asin Thottumkal to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 South Indian actresses who married business tycoons

From Asin Thottumkal to Kajal Aggarwal and Shriya Saran, many South Indian actresses have tied the knot with successful entrepreneurs. Their inspiring love stories highlight how these stars beautifully balance glamour, family, and life beyond cinema with their business-minded partners.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 01:08 PM IST

From Asin Thottumkal to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 South Indian actresses who married business tycoons
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

South Indian cinema has given us some of the most talented and glamorous actresses. While fans often expect them to marry actors from the industry, many leading ladies have chosen successful entrepreneurs as their life partners. Their love stories beautifully combine glamour with business success. Here’s a look at six popular South Indian actresses who married entrepreneurs.

Asin Thottumkal

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T125553-237

Former actress Asin, best known for films like Ghajini and Pokkiri, married Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax, in 2016. The wedding was a grand affair, and Asin soon stepped away from films to focus on family life.

Namitha

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T125758-199

Namitha, who was one of the most popular actresses in Tamil cinema during the 2000s, tied the knot with businessman Veerandra Chowdhary in 2017. Their marriage grabbed headlines, and the actress continues to balance family life with occasional appearances.

Laila

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T125924-078

Actress Laila, known for her roles in Tamil hits like Pithamagan and Ullam Ketkume, married Mehdi, a businessman, in 2006. She stepped away from the big screen for several years but has recently made a comeback in supporting roles.

Shriya Saran

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T130046-925

The elegant actress Shriya Saran married Russian entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev in 2018. Andrei is a successful businessman who also happens to be a national-level tennis player. The couple divides their time between India and abroad.

Kajal Aggarwal

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T130217-452

Kajal Aggarwal, one of South cinema’s leading stars, married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. Gautam is the founder of Discern Living, an interior design and e-commerce venture. The actress continues to balance her film career alongside her family life.

Keerthy Suresh

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T130327-636

Keerthy Suresh, who recently got married, has taken Antony Thattil, a businessman and construction tycoon from Kochi, as her life partner. Their love story began among close friends and ended in a sweet wedding.

These actresses prove that love knows no boundaries, be it in films or business. By marrying entrepreneurs, they have shown that life beyond cinema can be equally fulfilling and successful.

ALSO READ: From Samantha Ruth Parbhu to Sai Pallavi: 7 times South Indian actresses slayed white traditional attire

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Janhvi Kapoor breaks her silence on Param Sundari being compared to Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express: 'Not all...'
Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on Param Sundari being compared to Chennai Express
Ganesh Charuthi 2025: 5 timeless stories of Lord Ganesha in Indian mythology you must know
5 timeless stories of Lord Ganesha in Indian mythology you must know
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Nikki Bhati's dying statement contradicts family allegations, here's what we know so far
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Nikki Bhati's dying statement conflicts family claim
From Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 5 Bollywood movies that ruled China’s box-office
From Andhadhun to Dangal: 5 Bollywood movies that ruled China’s box-office
Bigg Boss 19: You won't believe how many sarees Tanya Mittal carried for Salman Khan's show, she says 'I'm not leaving my luxuries behind'
Bigg Boss 19: You won't believe how many sarees Tanya Mittal carried for show
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE