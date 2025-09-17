Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile performances

Here’s a look at Shalini Pandey's 4 best performances, from Telugu blockbusters to Hindi films and OTT series.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 03:55 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile performances
Shalini Pandey burst onto the scene with her breakout role in Arjun Reddy, and since then, she has impressed audiences across languages, from Telugu blockbusters to Hindi films and OTT series. Known for her authenticity, emotional depth, and ability to slip into diverse characters, Shalini has steadily built a reputation as one of the most exciting actors of her generation. Here’s a look at her 4 best performances.

1. Arjun Reddy 2017, Telugu: Preethi Shetty

Untitled-design-1

With this film, she became a household name. As Preethi, Shalini delivered a sensitive and understated performance opposite Vijay Deverakonda’s fiery Arjun. Her quiet expressions, innocence, and emotional pull balanced the intensity of the film, winning her instant acclaim and cementing her place in the industry.

2. Dabba Cartel 2025, Hindi OTT Series: Raji

Untitled-design-2

Marking her Hindi web series debut, Shalini plays Raji in Netflix’s Dabba Cartel. Set against a crime backdrop, her character’s journey is filled with intensity and survival instincts. Sharing screen space with stalwarts like Shabana Azmi, Shalini made her mark with sharp, believable acting. The series became a major success on OTT, further strengthening her presence in digital storytelling.

3. Maharaj 2024, Hindi: Kishori

Untitled-design-3

In a bold turn, Shalini portrayed Kishori in Maharaj, a period drama tackling religious exploitation. Vulnerable yet impactful, her performance added a raw emotional edge to the story. The film was a big OTT success and earned her the Breakthrough Performance (Female) award at the OTTplay Awards 2025, showcasing her courage in taking on layered, challenging roles.

ALSO READ: Shalini Pandey breaks silence on constant comparison with Alia Bhatt: 'We don't need another...'

4. 118 2019, Telugu: Megha

Untitled-design-4

This investigative thriller was a box office success, where Shalini stood out by giving emotional weight to a suspense-driven narrative. As Megha, she was more than just a love interest; she played a pivotal part in building intrigue and bringing warmth to an otherwise tense storyline.

From the tenderness of Preethi in Arjun Reddy to the bold intensity of Kishori in Maharaj, Shalini Pandey has shown she can move seamlessly across languages, genres, and mediums, making her one of the most versatile young stars to watch. Up next, the actress will be seen paired opposite Dhanush in his directorial venture Idli Kadai, set to release theatrically on October 1.

ALSO READ: Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey all set for her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh

