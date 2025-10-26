FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

From Anushka Sharma to Sonakshi Sinha: 5 Bollywood actresses who portrayed cancer fighters with strength and grace

These Bollywood actresses have delivered powerful performances that not only entertained but also raised awareness about cancer. Their portrayals inspired audiences, highlighting courage, resilience and hope in the face of life-threatening illnesses.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Oct 26, 2025

From Anushka Sharma to Sonakshi Sinha: 5 Bollywood actresses who portrayed cancer fighters with strength and grace
TRENDING NOW

1. Anushka Sharma: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Untitled-design-1In this emotional drama, Anushka Sharma played Alizeh, a vibrant woman who battles terminal cancer. Her portrayal of a spirited yet vulnerable character resonated deeply with audiences, showcasing the strength and grace of those facing illness.

2. Sanjana Sanghi: Dil Bechara (2020)

Untitled-design-2Sanjana Sanghi made her debut as Kizie Basu, a young woman fighting thyroid cancer. Her heartfelt performance, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, brought the poignant love story to life, highlighting the resilience and hope of cancer patients.

3. Manisha Koirala: Sanju (2018)

Untitled-design-3Manisha Koirala portrayed Nargis Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's mother, who succumbed to cancer. Having battled ovarian cancer herself, Koirala's performance was deeply personal and moving, adding authenticity to the role.

4. Sonakshi Sinha: Kalank (2019)

Untitled-design-4In Kalank, Sonakshi Sinha played Satya Chaudhry, a woman diagnosed with terminal cancer. Her portrayal of a character grappling with mortality and societal expectations added depth to the film's narrative.

5. Kangana Ranaut: Katti Batti (2015)

Untitled-design-5Kangana Ranaut’s role in Katti Batti depicted a character facing life-threatening illness, and her performance was noted for its emotional intensity. She brought nuance to the struggles of a woman confronting her mortality, making audiences empathise deeply with her journey.

