These Bollywood actresses were raised in military households, instilling in them discipline, resilience, and a profound sense of patriotism. Their fathers' service to the nation played a pivotal role in shaping their lives and careers.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's father, Colonel (Retd.) Ajay Kumar Sharma, served in the Indian Army and participated in the 1999 Kargil War. Growing up in various army cantonments, Anushka attributes her disciplined lifestyle and adaptability to her military upbringing.

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta's father, Wing Commander L.K. Dutta, served in the Indian Air Force and was once the personal pilot to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Lara has often spoken about the influence of her father's service on her worldview and values.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh's father, Colonel Kulwinder Singh, served in the Indian Army. Her upbringing in a military environment instilled in her values of discipline and perseverance, which she credits for her success in the film industry.

Priyanka Chopra



Priyanka Chopra's father, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ashok Chopra, served as a physician in the Indian Army. His service and dedication deeply influenced Priyanka, instilling in her a sense of discipline and commitment that she carries into her professional life.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta's father, Major Durganand Zinta, served in the Indian Army. Tragically, he passed away in a car accident when Preity was just thirteen. Raised in a disciplined environment, Preity credits her military upbringing for her resilience and strong values.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen's father, Wing Commander Shubeer Sen, served in the Indian Air Force. His disciplined and spiritual approach to life deeply influenced Sushmita, shaping her into the strong and independent woman she is today.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur's father, Major Bhupender Singh, was an officer in the Indian Army and was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra after being killed by terrorists in 1994. Nimrat has often spoken about the profound impact her father's bravery and sacrifice had on her life.