ENTERTAINMENT

From Aneet Padda to Vedang Raina: Meet 5 Bollywood’s freshest talents taking over screens

Bollywood’s new generation has officially arrived, and they’re not just newcomers. These rising stars are making a serious mark with powerful performances, high-profile projects, and growing fan bases that prove they’re here to stay. From heartfelt romances to bold dramas and fresh pairings, these four actors are bringing a wave of new energy to the industry. They’re not just turning up on screen, they’re changing the game.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 04:19 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

From Aneet Padda to Vedang Raina: Meet 5 Bollywood’s freshest talents taking over screens
Bollywood’s new generation has officially arrived, and they’re not just newcomers. These rising stars are making a serious mark with powerful performances, high-profile projects, and growing fan bases that prove they’re here to stay. From heartfelt romances to bold dramas and fresh pairings, these four actors are bringing a wave of new energy to the industry. They’re not just turning up on screen, they’re changing the game.

Here’s a look at the faces you need to know before they become household names.

Aneet Padda – The Girl on Fire

Untitled-designAneet Padda is the girl who’s stealing hearts faster than her Insta reels rack up views. She lit up the screen with her debut in Mohit Suri’s musical romance Saiyaara opposite Ahaan Panday, a film that had audiences swooning and critics taking note of her effortless performance. But Aneet isn’t slowing down. Next up, she’s diving into Nyaya, a hard-hitting courtroom drama where she plays a young woman challenging a powerful spiritual leader. She’s also set to star in a dreamy Maneesh Sharma rom-com, shot against the vibrant backdrop of Punjab, adding another flavour to her growing repertoire. From romance to realism, Aneet’s versatility and screen presence make her one of Bollywood’s most exciting new names, a true breakout star in the making.

Ahaan Panday – The Cool New Poster Boy

Untitled-design-2Ahaan Panday walked into Bollywood with Saiyaara and owned it like a pro. Youthful, stylish, and instantly relatable, Ahaan’s debut performance showed he’s got the makings of a true star. His screen chemistry with Aneet Padda was one of the film’s highlights, earning him legions of young fans and plenty of industry attention. While he’s keeping his next moves under wraps, one thing is certain: every producer in town wants to sign him. Ahaan has already become the cool new poster boy of Bollywood, and audiences are watching closely to see what he does next.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma or Sai Pallavi; fans suggest replacement for Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Shanaya Kapoor – Glam Meets Grit

Untitled-design-3Shanaya Kapoor has always been a style icon, turning heads even before her first film. But with her official Bollywood debut, she’s proven that she’s got serious acting chops to back up the glam. In Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, opposite Vikrant Massey, Shanaya delivered a performance filled with heart and maturity, showing she’s ready to carry forward the Kapoor legacy and level it up. Up next, she’s pairing with Adarsh Gourav in Tu Yaa Main, a romantic drama that’s already generating online buzz thanks to their fresh and unexpected pairing. Shanaya is carving out her space as both a fashion darling and a versatile actor, making her one to watch in 2025.

Lakshya – The Next Big Action Hero

Untitled-design-4Lakshya has been quietly building momentum, and 2025 is shaping up to be his true breakout year. After creating buzz with Dostana 2, he finally stepped into the spotlight with Dharma Productions’ Kill, opposite Raghav Juyal, a film that has already won hearts with its adrenaline-pumping action. Now, Lakshya is all set to add another feather to his cap with Badass of Bollywood. He will also be seen in Bedhadak, Shashank Khaitan’s romantic drama, starring alongside Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada in a fresh, youthful love triangle that promises both charm and drama. With a perfect mix of action, romance, and screen presence, Lakshya is ready to cement his place as Bollywood’s next big action hero and a true heart-stealer.

Vedang Raina – Bollywood’s New Heartthrob

Untitled-design-5Vedang Raina first made the country crush with his magnetic screen presence in The Archies, winning over Gen Z with his smooth charm and style. Now, he’s ready to prove that he’s more than just a debut darling. Vedang is set to star in Jigra, alongside Alia Bhatt, showcasing a different side of his craft. Rumours are also swirling about a swoony period love story, which has fans buzzing with anticipation. With his effortless vibe, natural charisma, and ever-growing popularity, Vedang has quickly become Bollywood’s ultimate next-gen heartthrob, and fans are here for it.

ALSO READ: From Parineeti Chopra to Gauahar Khan: Bollywood celebs expecting babies in 2025

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
