From Amitabh Bachchan's Shoebite to Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai Chale America: Bollywood's big-budget films that got shelved

Several high-profile Bollywood projects with big names and budgets were shelved for legal, financial or personal reasons and remain unreleased.

Shoebite

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, Shoebite was completed years ago but got caught in a bitter rights dispute between production houses. The legal battle resulted in injunctions that kept the film from releasing; makers and cast have periodically expressed hope for an OTT rescue, but the film remains trapped in paperwork.

Shikhar

Subhash Ghai’s ambitious project with Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff, announced in the 1990s as Shikhar, was shelved after backing and budget problems following the commercial failure of another big film at the time. Ghai later shifted to other projects, and the planned Shikhar with that star line-up never resumed production.

Time Machine

In the early 1990s Shekhar Kapur and young Aamir Khan worked on a sci-fi project titled Time Machine with actors like Raveena Tandon, Rekha and Naseeruddin Shah attached. Budget constraints, the scale of the concept and production hurdles led to the project being shelved long before completion, leaving it as one of Bollywood’s most famous 'what if' films.

ALSO READ: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara to Rajinikanth's Coolie, 5 films arriving on OTT this September

Munna Bhai Chale America

After the huge success of the first two Munna Bhai films, a third instalment titled Munna Bhai Chale America was announced. Plans were dropped after the lead actor’s legal troubles and imprisonment, and director Rajkumar Hirani moved on to other major projects. The America-set follow-up never materialised.

Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai

Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai, directed by Ravi Chopra and starring Govinda with Tabu, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani, was intended as a remake of the Hollywood comedy My Cousin Vinny. Legal and rights issues around the similarity to the Hollywood film, along with other production troubles, prevented its release, and it remains shelved to this day.