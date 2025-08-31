Add DNA as a Preferred Source
From Allu Arjun To Vijay Deverakonda: Rashmika Mandanna’s most loved on-screen pairings

From Pushpa with Allu Arjun to Geetha Govindam with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna has delivered unforgettable on-screen jodis. Her chemistry with stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dhanush and Thalapathy Vijay makes her one of the most loved pan-India actresses today.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 05:27 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna has quickly become one of the most adored pan-India actresses. Apart from delivering blockbusters, she is celebrated for her remarkable chemistry with co-stars across different genres.

Rashmika Mandanna & Thalapathy Vijay

Untitled-design-13

In Varisu, Rashmika shared the screen with Thalapathy Vijay, delivering a pairing that combined high energy, dance numbers, and emotional drama. Their chemistry added star power and mass appeal to the family entertainer.

Rashmika Mandanna & Vicky Kaushal

Untitled-design-14

In Chhaava, Rashmika played Maharani Yesubai opposite Vicky Kaushal’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji. Their on-screen equation exuded royalty and elegance, fitting perfectly into the grandeur of the historical epic.

Rashmika Mandanna & Ranbir Kapoor

Untitled-design-15

Rashmika’s pairing with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal brought tenderness to an intense, action-heavy story. Their romance gave audiences a fresh emotional anchor and stood out as one of the film’s most impactful elements.

ALSO READ: 'I cry, I haven’t seen her...': Rashmika Mandanna opens up about emotional toll of stardom, says her 13-year-old sister is almost...

Rashmika Mandanna & Dhanush

Untitled-design-16

In Kuberaa, Rashmika as Sameera formed a moving bond with Dhanush’s Deva. Their chemistry highlighted raw emotions and sincerity, making their duo unique and unforgettable in the storyline.

Rashmika Mandanna & Allu Arjun

Untitled-design-17

The Pushpa franchise cemented Rashmika’s pairing with Allu Arjun as one of the most iconic in modern cinema. As Srivalli and Pushpa Raj, their love story blended innocence with intensity, resonating deeply with audiences across India.

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda

Untitled-design-18

Rashmika’s pairing with Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade has a fan following of its own. Their natural comfort and electric spark made them one of the most beloved duos, leaving fans excited for future collaborations.



ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna fuel dating rumours, lead India Day Parade in New York, wave national flag together: Watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
