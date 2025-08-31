From Allu Arjun To Vijay Deverakonda: Rashmika Mandanna’s most loved on-screen pairings

MS Dhoni spotted playing golf in casual get-together with close friends - See pic
ENTERTAINMENT
From Pushpa with Allu Arjun to Geetha Govindam with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna has delivered unforgettable on-screen jodis. Her chemistry with stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dhanush and Thalapathy Vijay makes her one of the most loved pan-India actresses today.
Rashmika Mandanna has quickly become one of the most adored pan-India actresses. Apart from delivering blockbusters, she is celebrated for her remarkable chemistry with co-stars across different genres.
In Varisu, Rashmika shared the screen with Thalapathy Vijay, delivering a pairing that combined high energy, dance numbers, and emotional drama. Their chemistry added star power and mass appeal to the family entertainer.
In Chhaava, Rashmika played Maharani Yesubai opposite Vicky Kaushal’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji. Their on-screen equation exuded royalty and elegance, fitting perfectly into the grandeur of the historical epic.
Rashmika’s pairing with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal brought tenderness to an intense, action-heavy story. Their romance gave audiences a fresh emotional anchor and stood out as one of the film’s most impactful elements.
In Kuberaa, Rashmika as Sameera formed a moving bond with Dhanush’s Deva. Their chemistry highlighted raw emotions and sincerity, making their duo unique and unforgettable in the storyline.
The Pushpa franchise cemented Rashmika’s pairing with Allu Arjun as one of the most iconic in modern cinema. As Srivalli and Pushpa Raj, their love story blended innocence with intensity, resonating deeply with audiences across India.
Rashmika’s pairing with Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade has a fan following of its own. Their natural comfort and electric spark made them one of the most beloved duos, leaving fans excited for future collaborations.
