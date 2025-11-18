FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Rasha Thadani: New calm in Bollywood’s most expressive performers

From Alia Bhatt to Rasha Thadani, Bollywood’s new wave of actresses conveys emotion through subtle, expressive eyes. Their calm, natural performances redefine storytelling without heavy dialogue.

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 05:37 PM IST

From Alia Bhatt to Rasha Thadani: New calm in Bollywood’s most expressive performers
A new kind of performance style is taking over Bollywood: quiet, natural, and full of emotion. These actresses don’t need heavy dialogue or dramatic moments to stand out. Their eyes do most of the talking. One glance can express love, pain, hope, strength, or confusion most effortlessly.

Here are the actresses who beautifully represent this calm and expressive style:

Alia Bhatt

Alia’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi proved how powerfully her eyes can speak. She expresses layered emotions in a single glance, making so many of her scenes unforgettable.

Rasha Thadani

In Azaad, Rasha brings a refreshing calm to the screen. Her eyes reflect innocence, clarity, and quiet confidence, making even the simplest moments feel warm and genuine.

Rukmini Vasanth

In Kantara Chapter 1, Rukmini’s eyes carry a rare softness and depth. She brings emotions alive in the gentlest way, and her silent moments often say more than words ever could.

Triptii Dimri

Whether in Animal or her earlier films, Triptii’s quiet charm instantly pulls viewers in. Her eyes reflect innocence and intensity together, making her performances feel honest and heartfelt.

Sanya Malhotra

Mrs Sanya, Sanya shows how beautifully she can portray everyday emotions. Her expressions feel natural and real, allowing audiences to connect with her instantly.

