From Akshay Kumar’s modern-day Krishna to Saurabh Raj Jain’s iconic Mahabharat role, these actors gave unforgettable portrayals of Lord Krishna. Their performances captured his charm, wisdom, and divinity, making them timeless favorites during Janmashtami celebrations.

From Akshay Kumar to Sumedh Mudgalkar: Stars who played Lord Krishna on screen with grace

Over the years, Lord Krishna’s story has been retold through films and television, with actors giving unforgettable performances. From Akshay Kumar’s modern-day Krishna to Sumedh Mudgalkar’s youthful charm, here are some iconic portrayals that made a lasting impression.

Akshay Kumar





Akshay Kumar portrayed Krishna’s image in OMG: Oh My God. Instead of a traditional mythological portrayal, he appeared as a modern-day version of the deity, witty, sharp, and philosophical. His unique performance brought Lord Krishna closer to today’s generation, blending divinity with relatability.

Sumedh Mudgalkar

Sumedh Mudgalkar became a household favorite with his role in Radha Krishn. His youthful energy, innocence, and captivating screen presence resonated with younger audiences. His ability to portray Krishna’s divine love, wisdom, and playful side won him immense popularity across all age groups.

Saurabh Raj Jain

Saurabh Raj Jain’s portrayal of Krishna in the 2013 Mahabharat remains one of the most loved. His commanding screen presence, calm dialogue delivery, and spiritual depth made the role unforgettable. Audiences still remember him as the face of Lord Krishna.

Vishal Karwal

Vishal Karwal took on the role in Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn (2011). His portrayal balanced Krishna’s playful nature with divine authority. With charisma and strong screen presence, he gave audiences a performance that celebrated both the god’s humanity and divinity.

Mrunal Jain

Mrunal Jain played Lord Krishna in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki (2008). His calm and serene acting brought authenticity to the role. Though the show was short-lived, Mrunal’s expressive eyes left a lasting impression on fans of mythological serials.





ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Check date, timings, city-wise shubh muhurat for Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more