Five Million Deaths a Year: Can AI reinvent antibiotics we depend on?
Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get 'aggressive, angry' after drinking and 'hit me...' but...
From Rs 15000 crore Antilia to Private Jets: 8 expensive assets owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani
Good news for Bengaluru commuters! Fourth Namma Metro Yellow Line to start..., more details
After Trump-Putin meet, Ukrainian President Zelensky issues BIG statement, says 'ready for constructive...', is set to visit US on...
From Akshay Kumar to Sumedh Mudgalkar: Stars who played Lord Krishna on screen with grace
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration process to begin at mcc.nic.in, know date, how to apply, more details
Malaika Arora hints at second marriage one year after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor: 'I believe in...'
Good News for UP commuters, THIS 700 km-long expressway to link 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh
Tehran: John Abraham’s film takes over Bandra-Worli Sea Link with massive projection
ENTERTAINMENT
From Akshay Kumar’s modern-day Krishna to Saurabh Raj Jain’s iconic Mahabharat role, these actors gave unforgettable portrayals of Lord Krishna. Their performances captured his charm, wisdom, and divinity, making them timeless favorites during Janmashtami celebrations.
Over the years, Lord Krishna’s story has been retold through films and television, with actors giving unforgettable performances. From Akshay Kumar’s modern-day Krishna to Sumedh Mudgalkar’s youthful charm, here are some iconic portrayals that made a lasting impression.
Akshay Kumar portrayed Krishna’s image in OMG: Oh My God. Instead of a traditional mythological portrayal, he appeared as a modern-day version of the deity, witty, sharp, and philosophical. His unique performance brought Lord Krishna closer to today’s generation, blending divinity with relatability.
Sumedh Mudgalkar became a household favorite with his role in Radha Krishn. His youthful energy, innocence, and captivating screen presence resonated with younger audiences. His ability to portray Krishna’s divine love, wisdom, and playful side won him immense popularity across all age groups.
Saurabh Raj Jain’s portrayal of Krishna in the 2013 Mahabharat remains one of the most loved. His commanding screen presence, calm dialogue delivery, and spiritual depth made the role unforgettable. Audiences still remember him as the face of Lord Krishna.
Vishal Karwal took on the role in Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn (2011). His portrayal balanced Krishna’s playful nature with divine authority. With charisma and strong screen presence, he gave audiences a performance that celebrated both the god’s humanity and divinity.
Mrunal Jain played Lord Krishna in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki (2008). His calm and serene acting brought authenticity to the role. Though the show was short-lived, Mrunal’s expressive eyes left a lasting impression on fans of mythological serials.
ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Check date, timings, city-wise shubh muhurat for Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more