From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Vidya Balan: Bollywood divas who made 'bindi' bold style statement on-screen

Bollywood’s leading ladies have turned the humble bindi into more than just a cultural mark, it’s become a symbol of power, grace, and screen presence. These iconic performances show how a tiny dot can command an entire frame.

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt commands every scene with her daring, no-nonsense bindi; precise, unapologetic, and unmissable. It punctuates her journey from innocence to formidable queen, anchoring her presence in a world she learns to dominate.

Vidya Balan in Parineeta

Vidya Balan's understated bindi quietly amplifies her character’s integrity and emotional resilience. It’s subtle, but it speaks volumes about tradition, dignity, and inner strength in a world bristling with social constraints.

Deepika Padukone in Piku

Deepika Padukone's minimal yet deliberate bindi embodies modern simplicity wrapped in authenticity. It mirrors Piku’s quirky, grounded personality, making an indelible impression without needing heavy ornamentation.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Raazi to Rani Mukerji's Mardaani: 5 Hindi thrillers led by these Bollywood heroines

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Devdas

Aishwarya Rai's traditional red bindi becomes a portal to royal grace and tragic longing. It accentuates her poised elegance, serving as a silent witness to love’s intensity and cultural depth.

Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg

Sonakshi Sinha debuted with a bold, unapologetic bindi that signals strength and modern flair. It anchors her character’s punchy bravado, showing she’s no minor note, she’s a force to be reckoned with.