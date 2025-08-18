'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
ENTERTAINMENT

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Vidya Balan: Bollywood divas who made 'bindi' bold style statement on-screen

Bollywood’s leading ladies have turned the humble bindi into more than just a cultural mark, it’s become a symbol of power, grace, and screen presence. These iconic performances show how a tiny dot can command an entire frame.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 12:37 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Vidya Balan: Bollywood divas who made 'bindi' bold style statement on-screen

TRENDING NOW

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Untitled-design-1Alia Bhatt commands every scene with her daring, no-nonsense bindi; precise, unapologetic, and unmissable. It punctuates her journey from innocence to formidable queen, anchoring her presence in a world she learns to dominate.

Vidya Balan in Parineeta

Untitled-design-2Vidya Balan's understated bindi quietly amplifies her character’s integrity and emotional resilience. It’s subtle, but it speaks volumes about tradition, dignity, and inner strength in a world bristling with social constraints.

Deepika Padukone in Piku

Untitled-design-3Deepika Padukone's minimal yet deliberate bindi embodies modern simplicity wrapped in authenticity. It mirrors Piku’s quirky, grounded personality, making an indelible impression without needing heavy ornamentation.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Raazi to Rani Mukerji's Mardaani: 5 Hindi thrillers led by these Bollywood heroines

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Devdas

Untitled-design-4Aishwarya Rai's traditional red bindi becomes a portal to royal grace and tragic longing. It accentuates her poised elegance, serving as a silent witness to love’s intensity and cultural depth.

Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg

Untitled-design-5Sonakshi Sinha debuted with a bold, unapologetic bindi that signals strength and modern flair. It anchors her character’s punchy bravado, showing she’s no minor note, she’s a force to be reckoned with.

