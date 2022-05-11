From actor to influencer, Hritiqa Chheber is acing the digital space

In today's social world, who doesn’t want to rule over social media? Aren’t you too extensively engrossed in its influential allies? The vitality that social media has, can be bestowed by no one and Hritiqa Chheber realised this very early.



This young girl who first started her journey as a model and then became an actor with super-amazing music singles is now soaring the temperature on the social media platform. Hritiqa Chheber, with her acting prowess, eye-catching looks and remarkable style statements, is leaving no chance to captivate a horde of people.



But what makes Hritiqa Chheber an extraordinary social media star? To find the answer, maybe you should take a look at Instagram. It’s a window through which Hritiqa displays her life and thoughts to her fans. Apart from everything else, it is her excellent fashion sense that makes her a true digital diva. With her à la mode outfits and style, Hritiqa has attained a great spot in the tier of social media's limelight.



The actress says, "Coming from an illustrious background, I need to connect and engage with a plethora of people and social media's assistance for the same is unquestionable. This platform allows me to express all my skills and talents. Moreover, I love making videos and sharing insights about my life with the fans."



Hritiqa Chheber's creative powers pushed her into the social media space. We have already seen the actress in chartbuster music singles like Gajendra Verma's Mera Mann, Jubin Nautiyal's Ganesha Song, Sippy Gill's Pyar Nahi Ghatda and many more.



The actress came to Mumbai to pursue her higher education, during which she also toiled in the corporate realm. Finally, when Hritiqa Chheber quit her monotonous corporate life, she joined the entertainment world and since then she has been making her way into the hearts of millions.



Hritiqa Chheber had the most fascinating and inspiring journey from model to actor to an influencer. She has become a household name in Punjabi music videos and we hope that she soon finds her debut film too.

