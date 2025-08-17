'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
ENTERTAINMENT

From 102 Not Out to Lootera, Aashiqui 2: 5 emotional Bollywood movies that will leave you in tears

Some Bollywood films start with lighthearted or romantic tones but leave viewers unexpectedly emotional. Movies like 102 Not Out, Aashiqui 2, Lootera, and 2 others explore love, loss, family, and pain, breaking hearts with their raw, unforgettable storytelling.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

From 102 Not Out to Lootera, Aashiqui 2: 5 emotional Bollywood movies that will leave you in tears

Bollywood may be celebrated for its lively songs, grand sets, and cheerful endings, yet some films go beyond the expected to strike a deeper emotional chord. These films start seemingly light, sometimes even cheerful, but end up tugging at the heartstrings in unexpected ways. Here are five such films that quietly stir your emotions.

102 Not Out (2018)

102 Not Out starts as a light-hearted comedy about a 102-year-old father and his 75-year-old son, but soon evolves into a heartfelt tale of ageing, family ties, and the inevitability of life. The touching chemistry between Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor makes the story deeply emotional and poignant.

Lootera (2013)

Lootera, set in the 1950s, is a beautiful love story with stunning visuals. What begins as a sweet romance gradually evolves into a heartbreaking tale of loss, illness, and separation. Its emotional ending stays with you long after the film is over.

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Aashiqui 2 is a musical romance filled with passion. Aashiqui 2 begins as an inspiring love story. However, the downward spiral of its lead character due to alcoholism transforms it into a tale of sacrifice, despair, and unforgettable heartbreak.

Masaan (2015)

Masaan portrays the pain of loss, unfulfilled love, and societal pressure in a profoundly real way. With touching performances and a soulful soundtrack, it beautifully captures how fragile and emotional life can be.

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Kapoor & Sons is a family drama that initially feels like a light-hearted reunion but surprises viewers with raw portrayals of sibling rivalry, hidden secrets, and strained relationships. The film’s exploration of loss and acceptance leaves a lasting ache.

