Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident: Report

Gaspard Ulliel, who won a French Cesar award for best actor for his role in "It's Only the End of the World," has died at 37.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Reueters |Updated: Jan 19, 2022, 08:37 PM IST

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident: Report

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads and portraying fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in a 2014 biopic, has died at 37 following a ski accident in the Alps, French media reported on Wednesday.

Ulliel, who won a French Cesar award for best actor for his role in "It's Only the End of the World," a film by director Xavier Dolan in 2017, was the face of the Bleu de Chanel men's fragrance.

"French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire posted on Twitter.

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.