The rapper Badshah had appeared as one of the guests on Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent, which has received huge backlash due to Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark.

The popular stand-up comedian Samay Raina has been embroiled in a massive controversy after famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on his YouTube show India's Got Latent. Though multiple complaints and a few FIRs have been filed against Samay and Ranveer, netizens have also been sharing their support towards the two of them.

Now, singer and rapper Badshah has extended his support towards Samay Raina at his most recent concert in Gujarat. Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was performing at the Parul University in Vadodara when he ended his concert by shouting, "I love you Parul University. Thank you so much. Free Samay Raina."

The video of the same moment has been shared by a netizen on X (formerly Twitter) and has gone viral on social media. The short clip was captioned as, "Ain't no way Badshah said "Free Samay Raina" at the end of the concert." Badshah had appeared as one of the guests on the previous episodes of India's Got Latent.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina's first statement after the controversy erupted was, "Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

On his appearance on India's Got Latent, Ranveer had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?". His statement received a lot of backlash. Ranveer later issued an apology, but he was further ridiculed on social media.