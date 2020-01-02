'Foster-father confessed on deathbed my biological mother was actually Anuradha Paudwal': 45-year-old woman from Kerala

It has happened in many instances that common people have claimed to be related to celebrities. This leads to a legal issue and many other problems. A few years back, a couple named Kathiresan and Meenakshi had claimed to be the biological parents of Dhanush. They had also said that the actor's real name is Kalaiselvan and had run away at the young age to fulfil his dream of becoming an actor.

Now a piece of similar news has hit the headlines and it's on Anuradha Paudwal. As per reports in Indian Express, a 45-year-old woman named Karmala Modex hailing from Kerala has claimed that the singer is her biological mother. She also filed a case against Anuradha at the district family court in Thiruvananthapuram and went on to reveal that when she was barely four-days-old, Anuradha and her husband Arun Paudwal gave to her foster parents Ponnachan and Agnes.

Karmala told the portal, "About four-five years ago, my foster father Ponnachan confessed on his deathbed that my biological mother was actually Anuradha Paudwal. I was told that I was four days old when I was handed over to my foster parents. Ponnachan, who was posted in the Army in Maharashtra at the time, was friends with Anuradha. Later, he got a transfer to Kerala."

She went on to say, "Now, we have decided to pursue it legally. She’s my mother and I want her back."

Karmala went on to seek Rs 50 crore from her biological parents for allegedly not giving her the life she was entitled to.