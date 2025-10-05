Forget Saiyaara, this film 'possesed' audience, made them cry, shout, howl; recovered its Rs 125 budget in just three days, it is...

Ever since the release of Kantara Chapter One, there have been videos of the filmgoers crying while watching the Rishab Shetty-starrer. Another man claimed to be possessed after witnessing Kantara, and his video has left netizens divided.

A still from the Rs 125 crore film, which recovered its budget in three days

The best thing about records is that they're meant to be broken. In 2025, movies like Chhaava, Saiyaara, and Mahavatar Narsimha dropped the most profitable surprises at the box office. The reception to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut romantic movie is something unheard of. The reaction videos of the young boys and girls crying while watching Saiyaara were borderline cringeworthy, but you can't deny the reception or the money it raked in.

After Saiyaara, it seems like a trend of these reaction videos, in which you see people going to extremes while reacting to the film. Last week, on October 2, another film was released in cinemas, and it left the audience stunned. They're loving the film, but the theatre reactions are going overboard. This film has left a few people emotionally overwhelmed. They're crying, howling, and even acting possessed after watching it. Have you guessed the film?

Kantara Chapter One: The film that left the audience possessed

Directed and starring Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter One is the prequel of the blockbuster Kantara (2022). Set in the ancient past (around 300 CE) under the Kadamba dynasty in the coastal Karnataka / Banavasi region. The film explores the origins of the divine-spirit tradition (the Daiva / Bhoota worship) — especially the lore of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva. Kantara Chapter One weaves mythology, folklore, political intrigue, and spiritual conflict.

Kantara Chapter One was released with much fanfare in cinemas on the festive occasion of Dusshera and the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti. The film took a bumper opening across six languages. Soon after the release of the films, several videos of audience reaction went viral. Check it out for yourself.

After the screening of Kantara Chapter 1 at a cinema in Dindigul, a fan dressed as a Daiva stunned the audience there.



Goosebumps



Goosebumps

Thank you Divine star for making such a Divine movie #KantaraChapter1



Budget and box office collection of Kantara Chapter One

In comparison to Kantara, Chapter One is mounted on a huge budget. Kantara was reportedly made on a Rs 16 crore budget, and it went on to gross over Rs 400 crores worldwide. Kantara Chapter One is reportedly made on Rs 125 crore. Remarkably, Kantara Chapter One has recovered its budget in mere three days. Yes, as Sacnilk reported, till Saturday, Kantara Chapter One has grossed Rs 163 crores in India. Over the days, the film will continue to rake in huge profits, and it is expected to gross over Rs 500 crores.

