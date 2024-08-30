Twitter
'Forced me to undress': Actor details shocking alleged sexual assault by Ranjith, files complaint against director

A redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public earlier this month.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 05:43 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Malayalam film industry is currently embroiled in controversy following sexual harassment allegations made by actresses against several prominent figures in the industry. A new complaint has been filed against director Ranjith by an aspiring male actor, alleging that the director forced him to strip naked and sexually assaulted him.

Kerala Police confirmed to ANI that they have received a complaint from the young actor against the Kerala filmmaker Ranjith. The aspiring male actor alleges that the director forced him to strip naked and sexually assaulted him in 2012. Ranjith had invited the victim to a hotel in Bangalore for an audition, where the alleged assault took place. 

The complainant initially believed it was part of the audition. The next morning, Ranjith offered the victim money. The actor has since filed a complaint with the DGP, and the SIT will consider it.

Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra on Monday had filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police against film director Ranjith, a day after he resigned as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy. The complaint follows allegations of sexual misconduct that Mitra recently made public. Based on the actress's complaint, a case has been registered against Ranjith.

IGP & Commissioner of Police S. Syamsundar informed ANI on Monday, "We have received a complaint from the victim in the abuse case regarding Director Ranjith. A crime has been registered at the North Police Station under Section 354, and the investigation will proceed according to the mandate decided by the special investigation team constituted by the government."

Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contains shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals. The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry. The report, prepared by a three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinarayi-led Kerala government in December 2019 and made public only this month. 

On Sunday, the Kerala government announced that it has decided to form a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry. "In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials on Sunday," said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

