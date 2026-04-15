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Force 3: It's John Abraham vs Harshvardhan Rane, film goes on floor, action star praises Sanam Teri Kasam actor, calls him 'hungry for action'

John Abraham praised Harshvardhan Rane’s intense screen presence in Force 3, saying he has the 'hunger and energy' for action roles as the film’s shoot progresses with a new cast lineup.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 02:57 PM IST

Force 3: It's John Abraham vs Harshvardhan Rane, film goes on floor, action star praises Sanam Teri Kasam actor, calls him 'hungry for action'
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John Abraham has expressed confidence in Harshvardhan Rane’s addition to Force 3, praising his intensity and passion for action. The film, currently being shot, brings together a new dynamic cast as the franchise moves into its next chapter.

John Abraham welcomes Harshvardhan Rane to the Force franchise:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The third instalment of the Force franchise is currently underway with John Abraham returning as ACP Yashvardhan Singh. The team completed its first shooting schedule after adding Harshvardhan Rane and Tanya Maniktala to the cast. John, who produces the film under JA Entertainment, said the franchise has always represented grit and strong storytelling and the new chapter will take that legacy forward on a bigger scale. He showed enthusiasm for presenting Harshvardhan in an energetic combat performance.

John described Harshvardhan as possessing proper screen presence because he delivers the required intensity and drive for the genre. The audience will find enjoyment in his performance, according to him, because he possesses both presence, energy and his drive to succeed in this new role.

Also read: Mona Singh opens up about Gaurav Gera's struggle, life before Dhurandhar's blockbuster success : 'Consistency made him shine'

Harshvardhan Rane calls it a privilege:

Harshvardhan Rane, who joins the franchise for his first time, considers this opportunity to be a vital career milestone. He said the film allows him to explore a raw, action-heavy character while he develops his physical abilities and creative skills. He found working with John Abraham and director Bhav Dhulia to be a valuable experience. Harshvardhan said being part of a well-known action universe is both exciting and motivating for him as an actor.

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