For 'Adipurush', pan-India star Prabhas charged THIS whopping fee?

A pan-India star, Prabhas is currently one of the most bankable actors in the film industry. Touted as one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry, Prabhas has a massive fan following that keeps growing exponentially every time he announces his next project. However, Prabhas' popularity comes with a hefty price tag. Especially after he gained the status of a megastar following 'Baahubali's' worldwide success, Prabhas has been flooded with offers for films and brand collaborations. And so, keeping in mind his popularity and what he brings to the table, Prabhas reportedly has been charging a heft amount for his collaborations.

There's no denying that the 42-year-old superstar's stakes have only gone higher post the success of 'Baahubali'. Consequently, as per a Bollywood Hungama report, Prabhas has reportedly charged a whopping Rs 150 crore for his forthcoming films 'Adipurush' and 'Spirit', directed by Om Raut and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, respectively.

As per the report, Prabhas is only the third actor in the last decade to be signed for such a hefty fee. Before him, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar were paid Rs 100 crore for 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'Bell Bottom' respectively.

As for Prabhas' film 'Adipurush', it is inspired by the tales of Ramayan, and it features a different take on the ancient Sanskrit epic. An ensemble cast of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh are all part of the upcoming film and Prabhas is all set to play the role of Lord Ram in the movie. The film is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The actor has undergone serious transformation and preparations for his role in the film.

But before 'Adipurush', Prabhas will be seen in 'RadheyShyaam', Produced by UV Creations and T-Series. Pooja Hegde and Prabhas pair up onscreen for the first time in the movie which also marks Pan-India star Prabhas's return to the romantic genre after a gap of a decade. The film is set in the 1970s in Europe and promises to be one of the biggest upcoming blockbusters. The hype around the film has been surreal and the recent poster releases of the lead pair have only increased the anticipation further. The film is slated for release on January 14, 2022.