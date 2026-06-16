Foo Fighters to make India debut in January 2027; check dates, venues, cities, how to book tickets, prices

Comprising of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and Ilan Rubin, Foo Fighters are set to make their India debut with concerts in Bengaluru and Mumbai on January 29 and January 31 in 2027.

American rock band Foo Fighters, known for iconic tracks such as The Pretender, Stacked Actors, and Monkey Wrench, is set to make its long-awaited India debut in January 2027. The band will perform in Bengaluru on January 29, followed by a concert at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 31. The shows are being presented and produced by BookMyShow. The general sale of tickets went live at 12 PM IST on Tuesday, June 16, on the online entertainment ticketing platform.

"After 31 years as a band, we can’t wait to finally play for our fans in India! It’s taken a few years but we promise it’ll be worth the wait. We hope Bengaluru and Mumbai are ready for a couple of very long, very loud nights," Grohl said in a statement.

Naman Pugalia, chief business officer of Live Events, BookMyShow, added, “Foo Fighters have stood at the forefront of modern rock, inspiring generations of fans around the world for nearly three decades. Their music, energy and enduring legacy have inspired fans and musicians globally and their long-awaited India debut marks a pivotal moment for rock enthusiasts as well as the broader live entertainment ecosystem. With an incredible supporting lineup and a production designed to match the scale and stature of the occasion, these shows promise to deliver an unforgettable festival experience that celebrates the power, passion and community of live rock music. We are thrilled to finally bring Foo Fighters to India and can't wait for fans to witness one of the greatest live acts of all time on Indian soil."

About Foo Fighters

Formed in Seattle in 1994 by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters rose to global prominence with their 1997 breakthrough album The Colour and the Shape. The band currently features Grohl alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and Ilan Rubin. In April 2026, Foo Fighters released their 12th studio album, Your Favorite Toy, which was widely praised by critics as a high-energy return to the band's roots.

Foo Fighters India Tour 2026 ticket prices

For both the Bengaluru and Mumbai concerts, Phase 1 tickets in the Silver, Gold and Fanpit categories have sold out. These tickets were priced at Rs 4,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. Phase 2 tickets are now available, with prices revised to Rs 4,500 for Silver, Rs 8,000 for Gold and Rs 12,000 for Fanpit. Meanwhile, Platinum Phase 1 tickets remain available at Rs 14,000.

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