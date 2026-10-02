Foes Turned Friends? Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla's rivalry takes an unexpected turn on Rise and Fall 2

Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla, who have been rivals before entering Rise and Fall 2, shared an unexpectedly civil conversation about the game. Despite agreeing to remain enemies, Swara proposed an unusual "ulta trust" pact with Shehzad, leading to a surprising new equation between the two.

Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla have been at loggerheads since before entering the Tower in Rise And Fall Season 2. However, just when their rivalry seemed predictable, the two have introduced a surprisingly different equation. After sharing some unexpectedly friendly moments earlier this week, Swara and Shehzad were back together in the latest episode on Thursday, but this time, there was no kalesh, only a surprisingly civil conversation about the game.

Swara questioned Shehzad’s decision to vote for Siwet Tomar, telling him, "Why did you vote for Siwet, it was the stupidest thing to do. Tu subah uske saath baith kar emotional baatein kar raha tha." Shehzad defended his decision, explaining, "To be fair I was not voting him out, if it was vote-out, I would have taken your name but it was for who was a weak ruler and he was a weak. I felt upset. I genuinely felt upset, constant abuse genuinely gets on my nerves." Swara, however, wasn't ready to let him off easily. She teased him, "Tu bhi kaafi provocative hai mere bhai, tu kam nahi hai", before adding, "Mera toh fayda hi ho gaya tum log saari jo mere khilaf shadyantra rach rahe the wahi saara khatam ho gaya."

The conversation then took an unexpected turn. Rather than allowing their rivalry to completely isolate them from each other, Swara proposed an unusually honest game strategy. She told Shehzad, "Every vote, you are making an enemy, so stick to one enemy. Now you and I are enemies, stick to that, if I have a chance to vote someone out I'll vote you out also because you are my safe thing, anyways you and me are enemies so there is nothing new over here."

She continued, "Of course we are civil and frankly I can speak with you and chat with you and I don't like the fact you are isolated so I don't want to leave you isolated so remember what I told you, I dont expect your support, I dont expect your vote and so I expect that between us, there is honesty because between the rest of us, there is no honesty do you get it? It's like ulta trust." Shehzad appeared to have a name for their unusual arrangement, "That's what I told you, Dushmani sidhant wali."

The exchange leaves an unusual equation in the Tower — two rivals who can still talk, enemies who agree to be honest with each other and contestants openly accepting that they could vote each other out. Could Swara and Shehzad’s unlikely understanding become one of the most unexpected bonds on Rise and Fall 2? Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag and streams free, exclusively on Prime Video, with fresh episodes every day at 12 noon.

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