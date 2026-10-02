FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
U19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre's big revelation- what did Rohit Sharma say to him after he became captain?

U19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre's big revelation- what did Rohit Sharma say

VdoCipher Co-founder Siddhant Jain Says Stopping Video Piracy Means Identifying Pirates, Not Just Blocking Them

VdoCipher Co-founder Siddhant Jain Says Stopping Video Piracy Means Identifying

My Autobiography: Building a Digital Legacy Around the Stories That Shape Our Lives

My Autobiography: Building a Digital Legacy Around the Stories That Shape Our Li

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Foes Turned Friends? Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla's rivalry takes an unexpected turn on Rise and Fall 2

Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla, who have been rivals before entering Rise and Fall 2, shared an unexpectedly civil conversation about the game. Despite agreeing to remain enemies, Swara proposed an unusual "ulta trust" pact with Shehzad, leading to a surprising new equation between the two.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 08:18 AM IST

Foes Turned Friends? Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla's rivalry takes an unexpected turn on Rise and Fall 2
Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla have been at loggerheads since before entering the Tower in Rise And Fall Season 2. However, just when their rivalry seemed predictable, the two have introduced a surprisingly different equation. After sharing some unexpectedly friendly moments earlier this week, Swara and Shehzad were back together in the latest episode on Thursday, but this time, there was no kalesh, only a surprisingly civil conversation about the game.

Swara questioned Shehzad’s decision to vote for Siwet Tomar, telling him, "Why did you vote for Siwet, it was the stupidest thing to do. Tu subah uske saath baith kar emotional baatein kar raha tha." Shehzad defended his decision, explaining, "To be fair I was not voting him out, if it was vote-out, I would have taken your name but it was for who was a weak ruler and he was a weak. I felt upset. I genuinely felt upset, constant abuse genuinely gets on my nerves." Swara, however, wasn't ready to let him off easily. She teased him, "Tu bhi kaafi provocative hai mere bhai, tu kam nahi hai", before adding, "Mera toh fayda hi ho gaya tum log saari jo mere khilaf shadyantra rach rahe the wahi saara khatam ho gaya."

The conversation then took an unexpected turn. Rather than allowing their rivalry to completely isolate them from each other, Swara proposed an unusually honest game strategy. She told Shehzad, "Every vote, you are making an enemy, so stick to one enemy. Now you and I are enemies, stick to that, if I have a chance to vote someone out I'll vote you out also because you are my safe thing, anyways you and me are enemies so there is nothing new over here."

She continued, "Of course we are civil and frankly I can speak with you and chat with you and I don't like the fact you are isolated so I don't want to leave you isolated so remember what I told you, I dont expect your support, I dont expect your vote and so I expect that between us, there is honesty because between the rest of us, there is no honesty do you get it? It's like ulta trust." Shehzad appeared to have a name for their unusual arrangement, "That's what I told you, Dushmani sidhant wali."

The exchange leaves an unusual equation in the Tower — two rivals who can still talk, enemies who agree to be honest with each other and contestants openly accepting that they could vote each other out. Could Swara and Shehzad’s unlikely understanding become one of the most unexpected bonds on Rise and Fall 2? Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag and streams free, exclusively on Prime Video, with fresh episodes every day at 12 noon.

READ | OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan, Love; new movies and shows to watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
U19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre's big revelation- what did Rohit Sharma say to him after he became captain?
U19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre's big revelation- what did Rohit Sharma say
VdoCipher Co-founder Siddhant Jain Says Stopping Video Piracy Means Identifying Pirates, Not Just Blocking Them
VdoCipher Co-founder Siddhant Jain Says Stopping Video Piracy Means Identifying
My Autobiography: Building a Digital Legacy Around the Stories That Shape Our Lives
My Autobiography: Building a Digital Legacy Around the Stories That Shape Our Li
Gyanesh Kumar's U-Turn? ECI orders special drive to enrol left-out, first-time and young voters
SIR Row: ECI orders special drive to enrol left-out, first-time and young voters
Asian Games 2026: Birthday girl Lovlina Borgohain bags boxing gold in 75kg category, joins Mary Kom
Asian Games: Birthday girl Lovlina Borgohain bags boxing gold in 75kg category
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement