'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja shares hilarious memes on his arrest, thanks wife Ritu Rathee for 'making it memorable'

Credit: Gaurav Taneja/Instagram

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, who was arrested on Saturday after hundreds of his fans gathered to celebrate his birthday at a metro station, has now re-shared hilarious memes on his arrest on social media.

On Sunday night, YouTuber took to Instagram and reshared hilarious memes made on his arrest. Some of the memes include his wife Ritu Rathee as she had planned the surprise for him. These memes will surely make you laugh.

Check out:

Gaurav also posted a family photo celebrating his birthday. Sharing the picture, he teased his wife Ritu Rathee with the caption, “Thank you all for the lovely wishes. You guys made my day. Also thanks to @riturathee for making it the most memorable birthday. LITERALLY.”

On Saturday, Ritu had planned a birthday party for him by booking a coach in the Noida metro. A scheme by Noida Metro Rail Corporation allows anyone to avail of this, but with a maximum limit of 200 guests. However, many more people reached the spot due to Gaurav and Ritu’s Instagram posts.

Speaking with Hindustan Times earlier, Noida Police described it as a ‘stampede-like situation’.

In their joint statement to HT, Gaurav and Ritu have said “permission had been solicited and granted for the same through the proper channels.”

The statement also states, “It is pertinent to mention here that these fans were not violent nor did they raise any objectionable slogans neither harmed any public property,” it reads, adding that the “exemplary behaviour speaks volumes of the example the influencer couple has set for their fans”.

In addition, the couple added that they “are overwhelmed by their love and affection for us”. Talking about the fans coming to the metro station, they said, “The fact that our fans look up to us and would congregate in large numbers to celebrate Gaurav's birthday would suggest that they feel that we are a part of their family."

Before being freed on bail on Saturday, Gaurav was taken to the Noida Sector 49 police station for questioning and held there for a few hours.