Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here

PM Modi calls Rajinikanth's wife Latha to know about actor's health

Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee divorce: Extra-marital affair, ego clash, Honey Singh? What are the possible reasons

Nursery teachers face backlash for singing 'Aaha Tamatar' at training, watch viral video

Delhi Police detain Sonam Wangchuk, 150 Ladakhis again after release, indefinite fast continues

Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee divorce: Extra-marital affair, ego clash, Honey Singh? What are the possible reasons

YouTuber married couple Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee face rough patch in their eight years of marriage. A Reddit user claimed to reveal real reasons behind their separation.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee divorce: Extra-marital affair, ego clash, Honey Singh? What are the possible reasons
'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee have been at the receiving end of online wrath days after rumours of their separation spammed social media. The speculations sparked after fans spotted Ritu Rathee seeking guidance from spiritual guru Premanand Govind Sharan about infidelity and custody of her two daughters. While the couple has hit a rough patch in their once idyllic marriage and urged for privacy in the matter in separate Instagram posts. The eagle-eyed netizens have been digging out the possible reasons behind their trouble in paradise. Recently, a Reddit user claimed to know the whole story behind the ongoing issues between Taneja and Rathee. 

As per the Reddit post, Taneja indulged in “soft cheating like texting and talking on calls to his ex and a couple of other girls” which continued throughout his marriage even after his wife’s objections. The user also claimed that Taneja treated Rathee like a maid and used to taunt her saying “mai tumhe yahan le gaya, meri wajah se tum wahan gayi” after luxurious vacations. According to the user, the major turbulence began when Taneja lost his AirAsia job while Rathee got promoted, which turned out to be a big ego blow to him. There was an altercation between Rathee’s brother and Taneja at some point in time.

Furthermore, the post read that Taneja’s family pressured him for male child, and after the birth of a second daughter, he began to drift away from Rathee. The user also mentioned about their fight that happened during Desh Ka Dhoni vlog that further seemed to cause problems in their marriage. Later, Rathee caught Taneja cheating on her with an escort or a friend. The user also claimed that Taneja used to get online paid sex services on shady websites which Rathee caught red handed. The post also mentioned that Rathee had issues with Taneja’s friendship with rapper Honey Singh, on which they had a big fight too. Rathe once again caught Taneja cheating with someone and he was booking hotel rooms for this. “Usually after getting caught every time gaurav used to apologise and pacify her but he did not do it this time. This was the last thread, after which Ritu decided to move to her sister's house away from him,” concluded the user who kept his identity under wraps. 

Verified Tea on Flying beast
by inInstaCelebsGossip

Meanwhile, Rathee recently shared a video post on Instagram addressing the separation rumours with Taneja. “A small thing happened between a husband and wife. He thought he was right, I thought I was right. He became stubborn, and so did I,” she was heard saying. She blamed society at large for spreading rumours and concluded by saying that the issue in her marriage might not get solved but the public should not interfere. Taneja and Rathee have been married for eight years. They share two daughters–Rashi and Pihu.

 
