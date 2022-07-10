Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja granted bail after being arrested for organising birthday party

Gaurav Taneja

Famous YouTuber Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja has been granted bail after being arrested for organising his birthday party with wife Ritu Rathee at Noida Metro Station. As per the reports of the Hindustan Times, Gaurav was granted bail late on Saturday night.

The portal further quoted an official for Sector 49 police station who stated, “Gaurav Taneja was arrested on Saturday evening after his birthday party at Aqua Line’s Sector 51 metro station caused chaos. He was brought into the station for questioning and later released on bail late in the night. Investigations are now underway.” The photo of Gaurav from the police station is going viral on the internet. In the photo, he is posing with his cops.

Here's the photo

After getting bail, the official Instagram page of YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka flying best shared videos and photos of celebrating his birthday with his wife Ritu Rathee. He can be seen cutting the cake with his family in his Insta stories. For the unversed, Gaurav Taneja was arrested after his followers gathered at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida here on Saturday to celebrate his birthday. Taneja had booked a metro coach to celebrate his birthday.

The YouTuber's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had allegedly invited followers to his birthday celebrations. Following this, thousands of people flocked to the Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber. Noida Sector 49 Police rushed to the spot and handled the situation. He was booked for allegedly violating section 144 of the CrPC which is in force in Noida and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Gaurav Taneja is currently one of the most popular YouTubers in the country with millions of subscribers across his three YouTube channels-- Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV and Rasbhari Ke Papa where he makes fitness-related videos as well as his daily life vlogs and live streams. A Civil Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, Taneja is currently pursuing Law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.