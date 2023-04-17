Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800: Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhurr Mittal replaces Viay Sethupathi, first look revealed

A new first look of Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic 800 has been unveiled with Madhurr Mittal playing the cricketer after Vijay Sethupathi's exit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800: Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhurr Mittal replaces Viay Sethupathi, first look revealed
Madhurr Mittal replaces Vijay Sethupathi in 800

On Monday, cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan turned 51. And on this occasion, the first look of his long-awaited biopic was finally unvelied, with an all new leading actor. The film, titled 800, now stars Madhurr Mittal, best known for his performance as a child actor in the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire. The film was earlier supposed to star Vijay Sethupathi and a first look had also been unveiled.

800 is written and directed by MS Sripathy. The makers of the film unveiled a first look poster of Madhurr as Murali, wherein he is seen staring at the camera with a cricket ground in the background and a shadow of broken stumps on his face. The film will release in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Madhurr Mittal, the film’s new lead star, most notably played Salim in Slumdog Millionaire, and has since appeared in films like Maatr and Pocket Gangsters. He will be soon seen in Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan as well.

800 was earlier slated to star Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. In 2020, a first look poster of Vijay as Murali was released, where fans had praised how the actor had transformed into the legendary cricketer. However, the actor also received backlash for taking up the film about a Sri Lankan cricketer while the country has had a bad track record in its treatment of the Tamil minorities.

In October 2020, Vijay Sethupathi left the project due to the protests. Muttiah Muralitharan had issued a statement urging the actor to opt out of it. “I understand that Vijay Sethupathi is facing a lot of pressure from a few people. I do not want a celebrated actor like him facing trouble because of people who misunderstood me. I do not want Vijay Sethupathi to face any problem in future. Hence, I am asking him to opt out of this biopic,” the cricketer wrote. The actor shared the statement on his social media with a folded hands emoji.

The film’s title refers to the 800 Test wickets Murali took in his career (a world record). The cricketer is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in the history of the game and arguably the greatest cricketer to emerge from Sri Lanka. He represented the national team in 133 Tests, 350 one-day internationals, and 12 Twenty20 internationals in a career that spanned from 1992-2011. With 1347 international wickets, Murali is the most prolific wicket-taker in international cricket history.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Chennai Airport's swanky new terminal; know 5 important features
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal declares weeklong holiday in colleges, universities due to prevailing heatwave
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.