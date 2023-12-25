Headlines

Meet first Indian actress to give Rs 1000 crore film, has two solo blockbusters; not Deepika, Priyanka, Nayanthara, Alia

This superstar gave the first Rs 1000-crore film in Indian cinema history.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 07:47 AM IST

The 1000-crore club in Indian cinema is no longer an exclusive one. In the last year alone, four films have grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide and as we read this, two more are on their way to join the elite club. Actresses like Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Srinidhi Shetty have headlined films that have breached this mark. But the first leading lady who starred in a film that founded this club was a name not many are able to guess.

First Indian actress to give Rs 1000 crore film

The 1000-crore club in Indian cinema was established in May 2017 when SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion breached the mark in just its first week at the box office. The film went on to earn over Rs 1700 crore worldwide and was, for a brief time, the highest-grossing Indian film ever. The record was broken later that year by Dangal, which saw a belated release in China. But courtesy its feat till then, Baahubali 2 etched its name in the history books as the ‘founder’ of the 1000-crore club. And at the forefront of it – alongside Prabhas and Rana Daggubati – was the film’s female lead Anushka Shetty.

Anushka Shetty’s impressive record down south

Anushka Shetty has been one of the leading actresses in the Telugu film industry over the last decade-and-a-half. She bagan her film journey in 2005 with super and has gone on to establish herself as a bankable star. In fact, Anushka is one of the very few Indian actresses to lead two women-led films that ended up as big hits. These are Arundhati and Rudhramadevi. The actress has also worked in several other big hits in both Telugu and Tamnil. These include Vikramarkudu, Souryam, Singam, as well as the two Baahubali films.

Other actresses with Rs 1000 crore films

Since Baahubali, five other Indian films have grossed over Rs 1000 crore. These include Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Dangal, RRR (which had Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in cameos), KGF Chapter 2 (starring Srinidhi Shetty in the lead), Deepika Padukone-led Pathaan, and Nayanthara’s Jawan. Given that Deepika and Sanya had supporting roles in Jawan, they are the only two actresses with two films in the 1000-crore club.

