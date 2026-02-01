FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Firing outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai home, investigation underway

Bollywood film director and producer Rohit Shetty was threatened early Sunday morning as unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside his residence.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 07:07 AM IST

Firing outside Rohit Shetty's Mumbai home, investigation underway
assailants fired outside Rohit Shetty's home
Bollywood film director and producer Rohit Shetty was threatened early Sunday morning as unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside his residence, police officials said. After the incident, Mumbai police deployed heavy security around Shetty’s residential tower in the Juhu area. Police and forensic teams reached the spot and secured the premises to carry out a detailed examination. 

Police said an investigation is underway to find out all possible angles and to identify those responsible for the firing. Soon after the incident, security personnel immediately cordoned off the area to prevent any further untoward incident, while it has been placed under increased police patrol. 

“Firing has taken place at the building. We are investigating all possible angles to identify the culprits,” the Mumbai Police Commissioner said.  

No injuries were reported in the incident. Further details are awaited. 

Rohit Shetty is a well-known filmmaker in the Indian film industry and is known for hit films such as Golmaal and Singham. 

