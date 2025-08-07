Firing at Kapil Sharma's Cafe in Canada, second incident in a month

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada once again came under gunfire on Thursday, i.e., August 7, after shots were fired. Notably, this mark the second incident in one month.

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada once again came under gunfire on Thursday, i.e., August 7, after shots were fired. Notably, this marks the second incident in one month. Gangster Goldy Dhillon, reportedly affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The claim was made through an online post that read, “Sat Shree Akaal, Ram Ram to all brothers, the firing that happened today at Kapil Sharma's ‘Kaps Caf’, Surrey, is taken responsibility by Goldy Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi gang."

Earlier, Kap's Cafe came under attack in July, with several gun shots ringing outside the comedian's cafe in Surrey. Later, the Cafe shared its response against the firing incident, calling it "heartbreaking".

The cafe also thanked the entire community for all the messages they had received and extended gratitude to the Surrey, British Columbia, police department for all their help in the matter.Kap's Cafe shared a long, heartfelt note after the incident. Titled 'A Message From Heart', the cafe wrote, "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up."

The cafe said that they will stand "firm" against the violence to keep the place a symbol of "warmth and community" for its visitors."Thank you for Your Support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community," wrote Kap's Cafe.

With inputs from ANI