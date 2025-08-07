Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance pushes for green power, sets target of...

After lunch with Donald Trump, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to meet US counterpart, Will Washington ignore India?

Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK

Firing at Kapil Sharma's Cafe in Canada, second incident in a month

What are China's robot wolves? Can PLA deploy AI-enabled robot soldiers on LAC along Indian borders?

Save the date! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to make long-awaited international comeback on THIS day

After Donald Trump slaps tariffs on India, state refiners halt oil purchases from Russia, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance warns...

Amitabh Bachchan is overjoyed as he begins shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: 'The contestants, the audience...'

Donald Trump makes BIG announcement, calls for new census to exclude illegal immigrants

Who is Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO, whom Donald Trump wants to resign immediately?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance pushes for green power, sets target of...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance pushes for green power, sets target of producing 10 GW

After lunch with Donald Trump, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to meet US counterpart, Will Washington ignore India?

After lunch with Donald Trump, Pakistan Army chief to meet US counterpart

Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK

Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Firing at Kapil Sharma's Cafe in Canada, second incident in a month

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada once again came under gunfire on Thursday, i.e., August 7, after shots were fired. Notably, this mark the second incident in one month.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekawat

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 08:33 PM IST

Firing at Kapil Sharma's Cafe in Canada, second incident in a month
Firing at Kapil Sharma's Cafe in Canada, second incident in a month

TRENDING NOW

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada once again came under gunfire on Thursday, i.e.,  August 7, after shots were fired. Notably, this marks the second incident in one month. Gangster Goldy Dhillon, reportedly affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The claim was made through an online post that read, “Sat Shree Akaal, Ram Ram to all brothers, the firing that happened today at Kapil Sharma's ‘Kaps Caf’, Surrey, is taken responsibility by Goldy Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi gang."

Earlier, Kap's Cafe came under attack in July, with several gun shots ringing outside the comedian's cafe in Surrey. Later, the Cafe shared its response against the firing incident, calling it "heartbreaking". 

The cafe also thanked the entire community for all the messages they had received and extended gratitude to the Surrey, British Columbia, police department for all their help in the matter.Kap's Cafe shared a long, heartfelt note after the incident. Titled 'A Message From Heart', the cafe wrote, "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up."

The cafe said that they will stand "firm" against the violence to keep the place a symbol of "warmth and community" for its visitors."Thank you for Your Support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community," wrote Kap's Cafe.

With inputs from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'
Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch
Hansika Motwani deletes wedding video, photos with husband Sohael Khaturiya, fuels divorce rumours
Hansika Motwani deletes wedding video, photos with husband Sohael Khaturiya
'Good singer, dancer and...': MS Dhoni shares heartwarming take on ex-India captain Virat Kohli’s off-field persona
MS Dhoni shares heartwarming take on Virat Kohli’s off-field persona
Old video of Ex-US envoy Eric Garcetti defending India’s Russian oil deal resurfaces amid Donald Trump’s tariff threat, watch
Eric Garcetti's old video contradicts Trump's tariff threats on India
DGCA suspends designated examiner of this Indian airline due to...
DGCA suspends designated examiner of this airline due to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE