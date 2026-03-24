FIR registered against Instagram users for circulating fake brawl video at Karan Aujla's Indore concert, details inside

Karan Aujla's Indore show was his fifth concert as part of his ongoing P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 after his performances in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Chandigarh. The Punjabi pop star will next perform in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, and again in Mumbai.

Unidentified operators of five social media accounts were booked on Monday for circulating a fake video on Instagram claiming a scuffle at Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's recent concert in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said. The video was shared with a claim that a fight broke out during Aujla's show held in the city on March 21, Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav told PTI.

"The police social media monitoring team examined the video and found it was neither from Indore nor recent. It was from an old event held in Mumbai. The circulation of this fake video with misleading information on social media created confusion among the public," Sendhav added. A case was registered under section 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the operators of five such accounts through which the video was circulated.

The station house officer said the local police has imposed restrictions on spreading misleading information on social media and the circulation of the fake video violated the prohibitory order. "We have sent an email to Instagram seeking details of the persons operating the accounts. Further action will be taken after identifying the accused," he added.

Karan Aujla's Indore show was his fifth concert as part of his ongoing P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 after his performances in Delhi (February 28), Mumbai (March 3), Pune (March 3), and Chandigarh (March 14). The Punjabi pop star will next perform in Bengaluru (March 29), Kolkata (April 3), Jaipur (April 5), Lucknow (April 10) and Ludhiana (April 14). He is also set to perform again in Mumbai on April 12, while his Ahmedabad concert, which was scheduled on March 7, was postponed due to technical reasons.

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