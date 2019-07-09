Headlines

FIR filed against rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for using 'vulgar' lyrics in his 'Makhna' song

As per reports, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been booked by Punjab Police for allegedly using vulgar lyrics in his song titled 'Makhna'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 09, 2019, 11:42 AM IST

Yo Yo Honey Sinh landed himself in trouble for allegedly using vulgar lyrics against women in a recent song titled 'Makhna'. The Punjab State Women Commission had sought action against the rapper and even sent him a legal notice. Chairperson of the commission Manisha Gulati had said to The Quint, "People from other countries chant ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, while Honey Singh sometimes uses words like balaatkari (rapist) and sometimes words that go against the dignity of women. If he can’t stop using these lyrics, he should go to some foreign country where this is allowed."

Now as per reports in Times Now, Honey Singh has been booked by Punjab Police and an FIR has also been filed. The Women Commission has demanded a vigorous action against him for using extremely vulgar lyrics in his song. 

Gulati had also said, "This song is getting viral on social media and its video is also objectionable. Hence, we have taken a serious note of it and asked the police to register an FIR against the singer and company owner. We want this song to be banned and hence we have also raised our objection with the censor board. We cannot allow songs with such obscene words to be allowed to propagate further. We will also meet the state government officials to get the song banned at least from Punjab."

Meanwhile, while talking to IANS, Manisha went on to say, "Honey Singh has used extremely vulgar language in his song. The words used are absolutely irreverent for a woman that's why we want strict action against Honey Singh and Bhushan Kumar (Managing Director of T-Series)."

