FIR filed against Parambrata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee for inciting violence against BJP workers after 2021 West Bengal polls

According to the complaint, Parambrata Chatterjee had posted on X, then Twitter, on May 2, 2021, after Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress crossed the majority mark, "Let today be declared World Thrashing Day." Swastika Mukherjee allegedly responded to the post by writing, "Hahaha, let it be".

An FIR has been lodged against actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee over alleged provocative social media posts made during the 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal, police said on Thursday. The complaint was filed at Gariahat police station by advocate Joydeep Sen, who alleged that the actors had made remarks on social media that could have incited political violence in the charged atmosphere following the assembly election results in May 2021.

According to the complaint, Parambrata had posted on X, then Twitter, on May 2, 2021, after Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress crossed the majority mark, "Let today be declared World Thrashing Day." Swastika allegedly responded to the post by writing, "Hahaha, let it be". The complainant alleged that such remarks contributed to an atmosphere of political hostility and violence during the post-poll unrest across the state.

Sen, in his complaint, also referred to the killing of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in Beliaghata hours later, alleging that comments of this nature encouraged political violence. "A complaint has been received at Gariahat police station, and an FIR has been registered. The matter is being examined as per law," a senior Kolkata Police officer said. The complainant claimed that the posts could attract charges related to abetment under Section 107 of the Indian Penal Code.

Although the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is currently in force, the complaint mentioned that provisions of the IPC would apply since the alleged incident took place in 2021. The complaint further referred to several incidents of alleged attacks, killings, arson and assault on BJP workers in different districts of West Bengal during the post-poll violence period. Police said an investigation has been initiated into the allegations. Neither Parambrata nor Swastika has publicly reacted to the FIR so far.

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