Debutant director Sejal Shah had fulfilling and exhilarating moments while directing Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Costao. Based on the life of real-life customs officer Costao Fernandes, Nawaz plays a fearless customs officer who took on gold smugglers and corruption despite personal setbacks. Sejal, who has earlier worked as a producer for shows like Serious Men, Asur 2, Delhi Crime 2, and Decoupled, says that the direction experience is similar due to their creative approach. In an exclusive interview with DNA India, Sejal said that her producer approach allowed for a smooth transition to directing, as her Bombay Fables prioritise creative integrity over commercial aspects.



“When we started the company Bombay Fables, Bhavesh and me, my partner, both of us are writers and directors. Any talent who has worked with us, like technician, writer, director, they always looked at us like not as a typical producer because we have never behaved like one. We were just being like custodians of the people we were doing. We were just trying to protect their vision as a producer more than getting the project done,” she said. “So, I feel that the jump has not been that much because still, I still view every project first as a creative integrity first. Then comes the commercial part. That same thing was happening when I was producing and directing,” she added.





Further, Sejal stated she effectively managed budgets, made strategic decisions, and ensured resources were utilized efficiently while directing Costao as her background in producing really helped. She emphasised the significance of mindful spending, especially regarding entourage expenses. “Because of my experience as a producer, what helped me a lot is making sure that the calls were taken right to help the project. I was not blindly doing number of days or blindly putting money in. It made a huge difference. Like for example, I was directing, normally, this is my film. “I want this. I want number of days. I want to spend money here.” But now I was so mindful of the fact that I know this is a budget of the film. So, I don't want to go beyond the budget, but I want the money to be put in the right place.” she said.

With her experience as both a producer and director, she explained how she believes in spending mindfully on sets. “Though I am also the producer on this film, there is a budget to it. So, suppose somebody comes and tells me, Kejri, you have only a number of days, 40 days. I will tell him, give me one extra day. With this money, I will reduce something else. One day extra, one day I will reduce one camera. Or for example, junior artist, I will make it less. In this scene, I don't need it because sometimes people randomly call people. Costumes, like in this film, I said, I don't mind if my actors repeat their clothes. Please don't spend money on the costumes. Okay, so you make sure that the entourage thing is also covered. Mindfully, yeah. Like makeup, I said, I don't want everybody to use the company makeup. Because things are blindly taken sometimes and it's nobody's fault. Like when we were taking a decision on building a set. I would know exactly that the camera, I am only going to pan that much. So, I am saving money on the four walls. What would have been constructed because I was so sure. So, what was happening is the money was not getting wasted. And we were putting, we could do so much more with less money. We did the action, we did a lot of stuff. Putting in that effort and we were so prepared. So, that does make a difference, you know, if you come in as a producer and a director,” she added.





When asked what her take on entourage accompanying actors and some producers calling out the behaviour, Sejal advocated for responsible budgeting to ensure the success of films and the industry as a whole. “I have been very fortunate like even as a producer or as a director. I have worked with all the extremely cooperative actors. Because I haven't worked with other actors. And I just feel that even as an outsider, I think everybody should be mindful that there is money being spent.”

Sejal also highlighted the contrast between how industry professionals work efficiently and manage resources when abroad in Hollywood or other foreign shoots, versus the sometimes excessive spending on sets in India. “We all go to Hollywood. The same actors, all of us go. Everyone picks up their bags. And I have gone for a foreign shoot when we did our own series. One series we were doing, we were shooting abroad. I think everybody is used to it. There is just one table. People take their own food. People take their own things. So, it is the same thing that people do when they come to India. I think everybody should be mindful. And especially when you know that you know, there are budgets. And a film sometimes also fails because of a budget. So, if everybody is careful, I think it will be a great thing. Because, you know, it will ultimately help us all. Because we are an industry and we all have to work together,” she added.



Meanwhile, Sejal Shah's Costao also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G and Hussain Dalal in prominent roles. The film, released on May 1, 2025, is streaming on ZEE5.