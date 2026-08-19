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Filmmaker Vinayan raises questions over Sukumari's mysterious death: 'She was sad'

Filmmaker Vinayan has remembered late actress Sukumari’s contribution to Aakasha Ganga and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her 2013 death.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 01:26 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Filmmaker Vinayan raises questions over Sukumari's mysterious death: 'She was sad'
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Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Vinayan has recalled his memories of late actress Sukumari and her contribution to his 1998 film Aakasha Ganga. In a recent social media post, he also questioned the circumstances surrounding her death in 2013.

Sukumari helped Vinayan find Aakasha Ganga actress Mayoori

Recalling the making of Aakasha Ganga, Vinayan said the team had already completed eight days of shooting before finding the right actress to play Ganga.

Several performers had been considered for the role before Sukumari suggested a young actress from Chennai. Mayoori was eventually selected and went on to play the lead character in the film. Mayoori later appeared in several Malayalam films. However, she died by suicide in 2005 at the age of 23. Vinayan recalled being shocked when he first heard about her death.

Vinayan recalls Sukumari’s final days

While remembering Mayoori, Vinayan also reflected on Sukumari, who died in 2013 after suffering serious burn injuries. She reportedly sustained the injuries after her sari caught fire while she was praying in her pooja room.

Questioning the circumstances, Vinayan wrote, “Chechi, who loved and helped everyone, was very sad during the final period of her life. Was the news that she died after her clothes caught fire in the pooja room really true? I don't know. Or had Chechi herself made some decision?”

Sukumari was 73 when she died while undergoing treatment for her injuries.

Vinayan remembers Sukumari while working on new fantasy film

Vinayan is currently preparing a new fantasy film and is looking for an actress for one of its key roles.

Explaining how Sukumari and Mayoori came back to his mind, he said, “The character of Ganga from Aakasha Ganga appears in the fantasy film I am about to begin, and I am currently looking for an actress for that role. That is where I happened to remember the old Ganga and the person who introduced her to me…,”

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