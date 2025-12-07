Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and wife arrested in massive Rs 30-crore IVF fraud case

Vikram had previously spoken out after an FIR was filed against him, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, and seven others in connection with an alleged Rs 30 crore fraud related to a proposed biopic project.

Film producer Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt have been arrested by Rajasthan Police in connection with a Rs 30 crore fraud case involving Dr Ajay Murdia, owner of the Udaipur-based Indira Group of Companies.

Police have detained the filmmaker and his wife, Shwetambari and conducted medical examinations. After obtaining transit remand, the couple will be brought to Udaipur. Police had previously issued a second notice to six accused in the case, giving them until December 8th to appear before the police.

Vikram had previously spoken out after an FIR was filed against him, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, and seven others in connection with an alleged Rs 30 crore fraud related to a proposed biopic project. The complaint, filed at the Bhupalpura police station in Udaipur by Indira IVF founder Dr Ajay Murdia, accuses Bhatt and his associates of financial irregularities and false promises.

The FIR states that Dr Murdia alleges that he was persuaded to fund a film based on the life of his late wife, and was allegedly promised profits of approximately Rs 200 crore from the venture. The formal complaint also names Mehboob and Dinesh Kataria.

Responding to the allegations, Vikram dismissed the claims as baseless. According to NDTV, he said, "Yes, I learned today that an FIR has been filed against eight of us. I have read it, and I think it is misleading. The police have been misled because the contents of the FIR are completely false."

He insisted that the complaint may contain forged documents. The filmmaker added, "Obviously, some forged documents must have been created to convince the police. I don't know exactly what, but there must be something."

Vikram further alleged that Dr Murdia stopped the film "Virat" before it was even completed and did not pay the dues. He claimed, "He stopped the film midway. The technicians are still owed around 250 crore rupees. They are calling him. I believe this is a ploy to avoid paying the dues."

The 56-year-old said he is willing to fully cooperate with the investigation and provide evidence to support his statements. "I have complete proof of everything I am saying. If the police require documents, I will show everything. After that, it will become clear who is right and who is wrong."

