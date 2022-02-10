Filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani will amuse people as he is pondering to work on a multi-genre project

The entertainment industry has enthralled everyone for years. Moreover, the launch of OTT platforms just gives a hand to promote this fascination with greater intensity. It has also influenced the famous filmmaker, Nicky Bhagnani. This young man has flourished in the industry as a successful producer. More than that, he has always desired to astonish the nation by bringing spectacular movies to the screen.

Nicky Bhagnani has always endorsed the idea of OTT platforms and other online channels in showbiz being unimaginably powerful. And thus, we aren’t suspicious about him planning on coming up with a multi-genre project. Over the years, the film industry has tried to present two or many themes in one movie. Taking inspiration from this, Nicky Bhagnani too wishes to deliver a project that targets different sentiments at once.

Will it be a romantic comedy or a drama with crime? Or maybe it will be an action-adventure! Only Nicky Bhagnani can tell us and for that, we need to stand by. He once said of multi-genre films, "People want movies to be extraordinary, and by bringing two-three genres together, we can focus on offering a film that is more amusing and entertaining. I would love to deliver a film with multiple genres rather than one."

However, making a multi-genre short film can be a tough row to hoe. It can be exhausting to try and build a script that does justice to every mentioned genre, with proper direction, precise location, and music, etc. Yet we believe that Nicky Bhagnani can take care of it faultlessly. For this extremely dedicated producer, precise quality and a captivating story are everything.

Nicky Bhagnani is the owner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films (NVBF), which has produced commercials and collaborated with several Bollywood biggies. The producer and his firm produced an advertisement for LG featuring the very handsome and extremely admired Shah Rukh Khan. They also produced a fitness video featuring Emraan Hashmi. They have several stunning projects in the pipeline which shall drop real soon.

