Filmmaker Navjyot Bandiwadekar on how a story can make or break a movie

Despite the excellent illustration of a film, we may not like it. Do you know why? Listen to it from the excellent filmmaker Navjyot Bandiwadekar. He believes that no matter what high-tech types of equipment one uses to make a film or any other piece of work, its story is always the primary element.



Talking through the words of his experience, Navjyot Bandiwadekar says, "A well-written script will partake the most to making a film successful. The tools and the gears should be used to enhance the perfectly crafted screenplay. They cannot be used to replace the impact created by a story, and they shouldn’t either."



Filmmakers are often synonymous with storytellers, and why not? After all, they are trying to narrate a story, a concept, an idea, or an experience through their piece of work. And no one exemplifies this better than Navjyot Bandiwadekar.



True, isn’t it? The movies with interesting stories have always outshined. Navjyot Bandiwadekar has been working in the industry for over a decade and has contributed to the entertainment industry commendably. He has made sure that all his work (from films to advertisements) follows a meaningful story.



Navjyot Bandiwadekar has also spoken about the precise representation of that tale. He explains how certain filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali can make a simple and general story so much grander and incredible.



Navjyot Bandiwadekar further added, "Moreover, the story of the film should be relatable to the audience. They either watch films or consume entertainment to escape into some fantasy land or to withstand reality. So the story should be either of both. It should hook their attention, for which the writer of the film should rigorously work on developing and maintaining the proper flow of the story."



The filmmaker has worked as a director, producer, as well as a writer on several must-watch projects. His work and insights are an inspiration to several rising filmmakers.

