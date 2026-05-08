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Filmmaker, ex-TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty quits politics after losing 2026 West Bengal elections, sends best wishes to Suvendu Adhikari's BJP government

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Filmmaker, ex-TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty quits politics after losing 2026 West Bengal elections, sends best wishes to Suvendu Adhikari's BJP government

In a statement on social media, filmmaker Raj Chakraborty said his political journey has now come to an end. In the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP won 207 seats, bringing an end to TMC's 15-year-long reign. Suvendu Adhikari is set to become the first BJP CM in the history of the state.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 08, 2026, 08:18 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Filmmaker, ex-TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty quits politics after losing 2026 West Bengal elections, sends best wishes to Suvendu Adhikari's BJP government
Raj Chakraborty quits politics
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Filmmaker-turned-politician Raj Chakraborty has announced his decision to quit active politics, days after the TMC candidate lost to BJP's Kaustav Bagchi in the West Bengal assembly elections from Barrackpore. Chakraborty, who had won the Barrackpore seat in 2021, lost the constituency this time to Bagchi by 15,822 votes.

Raj Chakraborty announces his decision to quit politics

In a statement on social media, Chakraborty said his political journey has now come to an end. "Whenever I have been given any responsibility in life, I have tried to fulfil it with sincerity and dedication. As a director, I have always tried to entertain people through my films. In 2021, I stepped into politics and was given the opportunity to serve as an MLA. For the past five years, I tried to carry out my responsibilities in the same capacity. That chapter ends in 2026, and with it, my political journey also comes to a close," he said in a post on X in Bengali.

Raj Chakraborty extends best wishes to BJP government in West Bengal

He also expressed hope that West Bengal would progress under the BJP government. "The people of Bengal have given their mandate and a new government will take oath on May 9. I hope the state moves forward on the path of development," Chakraborty added.

Suvendu Adhikari to become BJP's first Chief Minister in West Bengal 

In the recently concluded 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 207 seats, bringing an end to the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) 15-year-long reign. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has been elected the BJP Legislative Party Leader for the party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the first BJP Chief Minister in the history of the state.

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Filmmaker, ex-TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty quits politics after losing 2026 West Bengal elections, sends best wishes to Suvendu Adhikari's BJP government
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