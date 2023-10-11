Headlines

Filmmaker Brendan Lopes launches his new production company 'Spark Media'

In 2011, Brendan decided to develop his skills and knowledge, so he enrolled in Manipal University in Dubai to pursue a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Media and Communications.

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

In exciting news for the film and media world, Brendan Lopes, a filmmaker known for his love of storytelling, has officially launched his own production company, 'Spark Media.' The company is headquartered in Sharjah and aims to create captivating film and video content.

Born on July 28, 1992, in Dubai to Bernardo Sebastiao Lopes (Father) and Clarisa Veronica De Oliveira Colimao (Mother), Brendan's journey to filmmaking took an unexpected turn. Originally, he aspired to become a pilot, but he later decided to pursue cinematography. He enrolled in a Cinematography course at the Digital Academy in Mumbai, India in 2010 and completed it in 2011. While studying, Brendan gained valuable experience as an intern photographer at Kaler Kantho in Mumbai. His work involved covering events and parties for the newspaper's entertainment section.

In 2011, Brendan decided to develop his skills and knowledge, so he enrolled in Manipal University in Dubai to pursue a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Media and Communications. He completed the program in 2014.

'Spark Media' is dedicated to telling unique stories, especially those from the Middle East region. Brendan's deep familiarity with the Middle East has inspired him to create films and videos that authentically depict its diverse cultures and stories.

In an interview about the launch of 'Spark Media,' Brendan Lopes shared his vision, saying, "I believe that every culture has a unique story to tell, and I'm incredibly excited to embark on this journey with 'Spark Media.' Our mission is to capture the richness of the Middle East's diverse narratives and cultures through film and video. I want our audience to experience the beauty and depth of this region like never before."

