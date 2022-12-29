Filmmaker Balaji Mohan confirms marriage with actress Dhanya Balakrishnan

Dhanya Balakrishnan/Instagram

Director Balaji Mohan, known for the film Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu, has now admitted to secretly wed actress Dhanya Balakrishnan. This happened after he sued Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh for defamation after she claimed in an interview that they were secretly wed. Before the director corroborated the charges, Balaji and Dhanya remained silent.

The director, according to Kalpika, is controlling his wife and won't let her perform or promote the Telugu films she has already worked on. Balaji petitioned the Madras High Court in response to her complaint.

The petition read: “I have directed films like How I Fall in Love, Maari and Maari 2. I got married to Dhanya Balakrishna, who has acted in films like 7 aam Arivu and Raja Rani, on January 23 last.”

According to News18, the petition also made reference to Kalpika, a web series creator, who posted videos on YouTube to disseminate falsehoods about Balaji's marriage and private life. Even on social media, she posted about it.

In addition, a restraining order was requested against Kalpika for disparaging him in public. After hearing the petition, Judge Senthilkumar Ramamurthy issued an order prohibiting actress Kalpika from making any further disparaging remarks about the Maari film director and his wife Dhanya. A notice to the defendant was also mandated by the judge of the Madras High Court. Additionally, he postponed the case's hearing until January 20.

The next Hindi movie Balaji will direct is called Click Shankar. Additionally, the movie will serve as his Bollywood debut. The movie's poster debuted in May of last year. The film is currently in the production stage.