Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6-fer as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs, lead series 1-0

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Who is Sanjeev Jain, CEO whom Delhi Police arrested from IGI airport after 60 km chase?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

8 great accidental discovery

8 great accidental discovery

Animals with real super powers

Animals with real super powers

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

The Tamil crima drama Chithha was the most-awarded film with seven awards, followed by Telugu action drama Dasara with six awards at the 69th Filmfare Awards South 2024.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 11:01 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours
Chittha and Dasara are the major winners at Filmfare Awards South 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 69th Filmfare Awards South 2024, honouring the best films and performances from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films released in 2023, was held in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Saturday, August 3. The ceremony was hosted by Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, and Vindhya Vishaka.

The Tamil crima drama Chithha was the most-awarded film with seven awards, followed by Telugu action drama Dasara with six awards. Mammootty, Vikram, Nani, and Rakshit Shetty won the Best Actor awards and Vincy Aloshious, Nimisha Sajayan, Keerthy Suresh, and Siri Ravikumar won the Best Actress awards in the Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages, respectively.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 69th Filmfare Awards South 2024

Tamil Cinema

Best Film - Chithha

Best Director - S U Arun Kumar (Chithha)

Best Film (Critics') - Viduthalai: Part 1 (Vetri Maaran)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan - Part 2)

Best Actor (Critics') - Siddharth (Chithha)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Nimisha Sajayan (Chithha)

Best Actress (Critics') - Aishwarya Rajesh (Farhana), Aparna Das (Dada)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) - Fahadh Faasil (Maamannan)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) - Anjali Nair (Chithha)

Best Music Album - Dhibu Ninan Thomas and Santosh Narayanan (Chithha)

Best Lyrics - Ilango Krishnan (Aga Naga - Ponniyin Selvan Part 2)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Haricharan (Chinnanjiru Nilave - Ponniyin Selvan Part 2)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Karthika Vaidyanathan (Kangal Edho - Chithha)

Best Cinematography - Ravi Varman (Ponniyin Selvan Part 2)

Best Production Design - Thota Tharani (Ponniyin Selvan Part 2) 

Malayalam Cinema

Best Film - 2018

Best Director - Jude Anthany Joseph (2018)

Best Film (Critics') - Kaathal - The Core (Jeo Baby)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Mammootty (Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam)

Best Actor (Critics') - Joju George (Iratta)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Vincy Aloshious (Rekha)

Best Actress (Critics') - Jyotika (Kaathal - The Core)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) - Jagdish (Purusha Pretham)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) - Poornima Indrajith (Thuramukham), Anaswara Rajan (Neru)

Best Music Album - RDX (Sam C S)

Best Lyrics - Anwar Ali (Ennum en Kaaval - Kaathal - The Core)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Kapil Kapilan (Neela Nilave- RDX)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - K S Chithra (Muttathe Mulla- Jawanum Mullappoovum)

Telugu Cinema

Best Film - Balagam

Best Director - Venu Yeldandi (Balagam)

Best Film (Critics') - Sai Rajesh (Baby)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Nani (Dasara)

Best Actor (Critics') - Prakash Raj (Ranga Maarthaanda), Naveen Polishetty (Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)

Best Actress (Critics') - Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) - Brahmanandam (Ranga Maarthaanda), Ravi Teja (Waltair Veerayya)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) - Rupa Lakshmi (Balagam)

Best Music Album - Baby (Vijay Bulganin )

Best Lyrics - Anantha Sriram (O Rendu Prema Meghaalila- Baby)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Sreerama Chandra (O Rendu Prema Meghaalila- Baby)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shweta Mohan (Mastaaru Mastaaru - Sir)

Best Cinematography - Sathyan Sooryan (Dasara)

Best Choreography - Prem Rakshith (Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan- Dasara)

Best Production Design - Kolla Avinash (Dasara)

Best Debut Director - Srikanth Odela (Dasara), Shouryuv (Hi Nanna)

Best Debut Male - Sangeeth Shobhan (Mad)

Kannada 

Best Film - Daredevil Musthafa

Best Director - Hemanth M Rao (Sapta Sagaradaache Ello)

Best Film (Critics') - Pinki Elli (Prithvi Konanur)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Rakshit Shetty (Sapta Sagaradaache Ello)

Best Actor (Critics') - Poornachandra Mysore (Orchestra Mysuru)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Siri Ravikumar (Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye)

Best Actress (Critics') - Rukmini Vasanth (Sapta Sagaradaache Ello)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) - Rangayana Raghu (Tagaru Palya)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) - Sudha Belawadi (Kousalya Supraja Rama)

Best Music Album - Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Charan Raj)

Best Lyrics - B. R. Lakshman Rao (Yava Chumbaka- Chowka Bara)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Kapil Kapilan (Nadhiye O Nadhiye- Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Srilakshmi Belmannu (Kadalanu Kaana Horatiro- Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A)

Best Debut Female - Amrutha Prem (Tagaru Palya)

Best Debut Male - Shishir Baikady (Daredevil Musthafa)

Lifetime Achievement Award - Srinath

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress whose two films earned over Rs 2500 crore, no release in 11 months, is still a superstar, net worth is..

Meet actress whose two films earned over Rs 2500 crore, no release in 11 months, is still a superstar, net worth is..

Meet man who started a small cart at 21 with Rs 30000, built Rs 2000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, owns famous...

Meet man who started a small cart at 21 with Rs 30000, built Rs 2000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, owns famous...

Meet man, son of a famous film star who cleared UPSC exam with full-time job, became IAS with self-study, his AIR was…

Meet man, son of a famous film star who cleared UPSC exam with full-time job, became IAS with self-study, his AIR was…

Not Rana Daggubati, this Hollywood star was first choice to play villain opposite Prabhas in Baahubali

Not Rana Daggubati, this Hollywood star was first choice to play villain opposite Prabhas in Baahubali

UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi's Class 12 marks goes viral, check her scores in different subjects

UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi's Class 12 marks goes viral, check her scores in different subjects

MORE

MOST VIEWED

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Signs of bad digestive health

Signs of bad digestive health

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement