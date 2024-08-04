Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

The Tamil crima drama Chithha was the most-awarded film with seven awards, followed by Telugu action drama Dasara with six awards at the 69th Filmfare Awards South 2024.

The 69th Filmfare Awards South 2024, honouring the best films and performances from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films released in 2023, was held in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Saturday, August 3. The ceremony was hosted by Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, and Vindhya Vishaka.

The Tamil crima drama Chithha was the most-awarded film with seven awards, followed by Telugu action drama Dasara with six awards. Mammootty, Vikram, Nani, and Rakshit Shetty won the Best Actor awards and Vincy Aloshious, Nimisha Sajayan, Keerthy Suresh, and Siri Ravikumar won the Best Actress awards in the Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages, respectively.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 69th Filmfare Awards South 2024

Tamil Cinema

Best Film - Chithha

Best Director - S U Arun Kumar (Chithha)

Best Film (Critics') - Viduthalai: Part 1 (Vetri Maaran)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan - Part 2)

Best Actor (Critics') - Siddharth (Chithha)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Nimisha Sajayan (Chithha)

Best Actress (Critics') - Aishwarya Rajesh (Farhana), Aparna Das (Dada)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) - Fahadh Faasil (Maamannan)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) - Anjali Nair (Chithha)

Best Music Album - Dhibu Ninan Thomas and Santosh Narayanan (Chithha)

Best Lyrics - Ilango Krishnan (Aga Naga - Ponniyin Selvan Part 2)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Haricharan (Chinnanjiru Nilave - Ponniyin Selvan Part 2)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Karthika Vaidyanathan (Kangal Edho - Chithha)

Best Cinematography - Ravi Varman (Ponniyin Selvan Part 2)

Best Production Design - Thota Tharani (Ponniyin Selvan Part 2)

Malayalam Cinema

Best Film - 2018

Best Director - Jude Anthany Joseph (2018)

Best Film (Critics') - Kaathal - The Core (Jeo Baby)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Mammootty (Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam)

Best Actor (Critics') - Joju George (Iratta)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Vincy Aloshious (Rekha)

Best Actress (Critics') - Jyotika (Kaathal - The Core)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) - Jagdish (Purusha Pretham)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) - Poornima Indrajith (Thuramukham), Anaswara Rajan (Neru)

Best Music Album - RDX (Sam C S)

Best Lyrics - Anwar Ali (Ennum en Kaaval - Kaathal - The Core)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Kapil Kapilan (Neela Nilave- RDX)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - K S Chithra (Muttathe Mulla- Jawanum Mullappoovum)

Telugu Cinema

Best Film - Balagam

Best Director - Venu Yeldandi (Balagam)

Best Film (Critics') - Sai Rajesh (Baby)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Nani (Dasara)

Best Actor (Critics') - Prakash Raj (Ranga Maarthaanda), Naveen Polishetty (Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)

Best Actress (Critics') - Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) - Brahmanandam (Ranga Maarthaanda), Ravi Teja (Waltair Veerayya)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) - Rupa Lakshmi (Balagam)

Best Music Album - Baby (Vijay Bulganin )

Best Lyrics - Anantha Sriram (O Rendu Prema Meghaalila- Baby)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Sreerama Chandra (O Rendu Prema Meghaalila- Baby)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shweta Mohan (Mastaaru Mastaaru - Sir)

Best Cinematography - Sathyan Sooryan (Dasara)

Best Choreography - Prem Rakshith (Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan- Dasara)

Best Production Design - Kolla Avinash (Dasara)

Best Debut Director - Srikanth Odela (Dasara), Shouryuv (Hi Nanna)

Best Debut Male - Sangeeth Shobhan (Mad)

Kannada

Best Film - Daredevil Musthafa

Best Director - Hemanth M Rao (Sapta Sagaradaache Ello)

Best Film (Critics') - Pinki Elli (Prithvi Konanur)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Rakshit Shetty (Sapta Sagaradaache Ello)

Best Actor (Critics') - Poornachandra Mysore (Orchestra Mysuru)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Siri Ravikumar (Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye)

Best Actress (Critics') - Rukmini Vasanth (Sapta Sagaradaache Ello)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) - Rangayana Raghu (Tagaru Palya)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) - Sudha Belawadi (Kousalya Supraja Rama)

Best Music Album - Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Charan Raj)

Best Lyrics - B. R. Lakshman Rao (Yava Chumbaka- Chowka Bara)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Kapil Kapilan (Nadhiye O Nadhiye- Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Srilakshmi Belmannu (Kadalanu Kaana Horatiro- Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A)

Best Debut Female - Amrutha Prem (Tagaru Palya)

Best Debut Male - Shishir Baikady (Daredevil Musthafa)

Lifetime Achievement Award - Srinath

