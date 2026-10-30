Film Review: ‘Jhaad Phoonk’ – Rajan Ramgopal Verma’s Horror Thriller Keeps You on the Edge of Your Seat with Gripping Suspense and Unexpected Twists

Movie Review: Jhaad Phoonk (Horror, UA 16+) Cast: Yashpal Sharma, Padmini Kolhapure, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Harsh Rajput, Apratim Singh Director: Rajan Ramgopal Verma Producer: Shailesh Parihaar Co-Producer: Vrunda Brahmbhatt Release Date; 30 October 2026 Platform: JioHotstar Rating: 4 Stars

Horror films have always enjoyed a dedicated audience. While ghosts, supernatural elements and frightening sequences are integral to the genre, superstition and the fear of the unknown often add another layer of intrigue. Director Rajan Ramgopal Verma’s ‘Jhaad Phoonk’ takes viewers into a world of mystery, fear and supernatural happenings, where the life of a pregnant woman suddenly takes an unexpected turn. As strange incidents begin to unfold, she starts questioning everyone around her, and protecting herself and her unborn child becomes her biggest challenge.

The film brings together seasoned performers like Yashpal Sharma and Padmini Kolhapure, along with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Harsh Rajput in significant roles. Now streaming on JioHotstar, ‘Jhaad Phoonk’ promises an intriguing mix of horror and suspense. Let’s find out how well the film delivers.

Story:

The film opens with a car speeding through the picturesque hills of Uttarakhand. Inside are Aastha (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) and Rajveer (Harsh Rajput). Aastha is pregnant and upset with her boyfriend Rajveer because he has still not spoken to his father about their marriage. While Rajveer tries to explain his position, something strange happens. A mysterious woman suddenly appears in front of their speeding car. In an attempt to save her, Aastha swerves the steering wheel, causing the car to crash into a tree. Both are seriously injured.

When Aastha regains consciousness, she finds herself lying on a bed in an unfamiliar house. Standing before her are the smiling owners of the house, a married couple, Mohan Thakur (Yashpal Sharma) and Kamini Thakur (Padmini Kolhapure). Her first question is about Rajveer, but the couple tells her that she was alone in the car at the time of the accident. Aastha begins to wonder whether Rajveer, perhaps under pressure over their marriage, used the accident as an opportunity to abandon her.

Aastha wants to return to Delhi, but the couple insists that she cannot travel in her condition and persuades her to stay with them. As she settles into the house, however, she begins experiencing strange occurrences. Someone's presence, mysterious sounds and unexplained movements repeatedly disturb her, leaving her frightened and increasingly uncomfortable.

One day, when Aastha shares her experiences with the couple, they reveal a shocking story. According to them, the woman who appeared in front of their car and continues to haunt Aastha is none other than the ghost of Manjari. Years ago, the villagers allegedly killed Manjari along with the unborn child she was carrying. Since then, her spirit has supposedly vowed never to allow another child to be born in the village.

Gradually, Aastha realises that she has fallen into a dangerous trap, with no apparent way out. What will happen to Aastha? Will her unborn child survive? What really happened to Rajveer? To discover the answers, you will have to watch the film.

Acting:

The film features Yashpal Sharma, Padmini Kolhapure, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Harsh Rajput and Apratim Singh in prominent roles. Every character has its own importance in the narrative, but Aastha is undoubtedly the most challenging role. A pregnant woman who finds herself stranded among strangers after a terrible accident and subsequently encounters mysterious and frightening events has to portray a wide range of emotions, from fear and insecurity to the constant anxiety of protecting her unborn child. Sumbul Touqeer Khan succeeds in bringing these emotions convincingly to the screen.

Veteran performers Yashpal Sharma and Padmini Kolhapure play characters closely connected to the mysteries surrounding the story. Their dialogues, expressions and screen presence add considerable weight to the unfolding events. Yashpal Sharma's character has several shades, and the experienced actor handles the role with confidence and conviction. Harsh Rajput's character, meanwhile, is an important part of the narrative. Despite having limited screen time, he delivers an impressive performance that suits the demands of his role.

Direction and Technical Aspects:

Director Rajan Ramgopal Verma faces the challenge of maintaining the right balance between horror and suspense. In a horror film, revealing the mystery too early can take away the audience's curiosity, while building the narrative around unexplained incidents without a convincing foundation can weaken its overall impact. Keeping these aspects in mind, the director handles the story effectively and succeeds in holding the audience's attention throughout much of the film.

In horror cinema, cinematography, background music, sound design and editing play a crucial role in creating the right atmosphere. Excessive background music can sometimes make fear feel forced, whereas silence, when used effectively, can create tremendous tension. The film pays attention to these finer details, using its technical elements to build an atmosphere of unease and mystery.

Final Verdict:

‘Jhaad Phoonk’ brings together horror, superstition and mystery in an engaging narrative. The story of a pregnant woman stranded in an unfamiliar place, her missing partner and the terrifying past associated with Manjari raises several intriguing questions. Ultimately, the success of a horror film depends on how convincingly it establishes its frightening world and how effectively it keeps viewers invested in the story until the very end.

Except for a couple of sequences, ‘Jhaad Phoonk’ succeeds in making its frightening visuals and mysterious developments believable. Director Rajan Ramgopal Verma delivers an engaging addition to his horror universe, with suspense and unexpected developments keeping the narrative alive.

If you enjoy horror films packed with mystery, suspense and supernatural elements, ‘Jhaad Phoonk’ is definitely a must-watch OTT pick this festive season.