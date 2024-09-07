Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...

Bengali director Atiul Islam has announced a film titled Danav, inspired by the shocking Kolkata rape-murder case.

On August 9 last month, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The shocking incident led to nationwide strikes with doctors across the Indian states staging protests, demanding severe punishment to the accused, and seeking safety and security for themselves.

Now, famous Bengali director Atiul Islam has announced a film titled Danav, which is said to be inspired by the harrowing incident in Kolkata. Danav, which stars Ruppsha Mukhopadhyay and newcomer Piyal Khan in the leading roles, will begin shooting next month. Sharing the poster of his upcoming film on his Instagram recently, Atiul wrote, "If human doesn't want to be human, then they want demons."

In the Bengali film, Rupssha will play a nurse and Piyal will be seen as her love interest and a morgue attendant. Their lives are forever changed after a tragic incident. As shared by the director himself, Piyal's character will discover the body of his lover, played by Rupssha, in the morgue for an autopsy, and his life will be shattered.

Sharing more details about his movie Danav, filmmaker Atiul Islam told Times of India, "The film will depict the harsh realities of the present situation, showcasing the extent of human cruelty. It will also illustrate the sacrifices a person can make for their loved ones."

The upcoming film, which will be produced by Newton Biswas, will also feature Kharaj Mukherjee, Laboni Sarkar, Kaushik Banerjee, Anindya Pulak Banerjee, Anindita Som, Hiyaa Roy, and Shreyaa Halder in prominent roles.

In connection with the rape-murder case, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police named Sanjay Roy has been arrested.The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case. As per sources, CBI has ruled out gangrape and Sanjay Roy has been named as the lone accused in the shocking case, that has jolted the entire nation.

