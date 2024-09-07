Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Manav Suthar, 22-year-old spinner who took 8 wickets vs India D in Duleep Trophy

Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...

Call Me Bae review: Ananya Panday's class act elevates this dramedy with a heart riddled with pop culture 'jibes'

'India ka Babar Azam': KL Rahul brutally trolled after failure in Duleep Trophy

Big trouble for Byju's as it looks at severe financial crisis due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Manav Suthar, 22-year-old spinner who took 8 wickets vs India D in Duleep Trophy

Meet Manav Suthar, 22-year-old spinner who took 8 wickets vs India D in Duleep Trophy

Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...

Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...

Call Me Bae review: Ananya Panday's class act elevates this dramedy with a heart riddled with pop culture 'jibes'

Call Me Bae review: Ananya Panday's class act elevates this dramedy with a heart riddled with pop culture 'jibes'

8 foods that detoxify kidneys

8 foods that detoxify kidneys

7 animals that are silent hunters

7 animals that are silent hunters

5 fastest electric scooters in the world

5 fastest electric scooters in the world

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Call Me Bae review: Ananya Panday's class act elevates this dramedy with a heart riddled with pop culture 'jibes'

Call Me Bae review: Ananya Panday's class act elevates this dramedy with a heart riddled with pop culture 'jibes'

'What was that?': Aparshakti Khurana got angry phone call from Amar Kaushik for 'PR game' remark on Stree 2 credit war

'What was that?': Aparshakti Khurana got angry phone call from Amar Kaushik for 'PR game' remark on Stree 2 credit war

This 69-year-old superstar has gone back to college, will study Artificial Intelligence in a top US institute

This 69-year-old superstar has gone back to college, will study Artificial Intelligence in a top US institute

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...

Bengali director Atiul Islam has announced a film titled Danav, inspired by the shocking Kolkata rape-murder case.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 09:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...
Atiul Islam/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On August 9 last month, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The shocking incident led to nationwide strikes with doctors across the Indian states staging protests, demanding severe punishment to the accused, and seeking safety and security for themselves.

Now, famous Bengali director Atiul Islam has announced a film titled Danav, which is said to be inspired by the harrowing incident in Kolkata. Danav, which stars Ruppsha Mukhopadhyay and newcomer Piyal Khan in the leading roles, will begin shooting next month. Sharing the poster of his upcoming film on his Instagram recently, Atiul wrote, "If human doesn't want to be human, then they want demons."

In the Bengali film, Rupssha will play a nurse and Piyal will be seen as her love interest and a morgue attendant. Their lives are forever changed after a tragic incident. As shared by the director himself, Piyal's character will discover the body of his lover, played by Rupssha, in the morgue for an autopsy, and his life will be shattered.

Sharing more details about his movie Danav, filmmaker Atiul Islam told Times of India, "The film will depict the harsh realities of the present situation, showcasing the extent of human cruelty. It will also illustrate the sacrifices a person can make for their loved ones."

The upcoming film, which will be produced by Newton Biswas, will also feature Kharaj Mukherjee, Laboni Sarkar, Kaushik Banerjee, Anindya Pulak Banerjee, Anindita Som, Hiyaa Roy, and Shreyaa Halder in prominent roles.

In connection with the rape-murder case, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police named Sanjay Roy has been arrested.The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case. As per sources, CBI has ruled out gangrape and Sanjay Roy has been named as the lone accused in the shocking case, that has jolted the entire nation.

READ | This film was made in just Rs 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Persana AI: How AI Agents Are Revolutionizing Sales Prospecting

Persana AI: How AI Agents Are Revolutionizing Sales Prospecting

Apple's iPhone 14 receives MASSIVE price cut ahead of iPhone 16 launch: Check discount details

Apple's iPhone 14 receives MASSIVE price cut ahead of iPhone 16 launch: Check discount details

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, who quit IIT Bombay after a year due to...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, who quit IIT Bombay after a year due to...

This actor is highest taxpayer of India, pays tax worth Rs 92 crore; not Amitabh, Akshay, Salman, Vijay, Prabhas

This actor is highest taxpayer of India, pays tax worth Rs 92 crore; not Amitabh, Akshay, Salman, Vijay, Prabhas

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement