Film festivals going digital is testament to cinema's resilience in post-Covid world

Not just films but even film festivals have adapted to the post-Covid world, adopting technology for greater relevance.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

Indian cinema has always had the extraordinary ability to resonate with audiences, not only within its homeland but on a global stage as well. While Bollywood often gets tagged with the label of "masala potboilers," serving up entertainment with a dash of subpar dialogue and narration, there exists a realm of Indian filmmaking that consistently earns international accolades for its unmatched storytelling and stellar performances.

From the prestigious Cannes Film Festival to the vibrant Toronto International Film Festival, Indian cinema has forged a profound connection with audiences, transcending geographical boundaries and cultural barriers. These international platforms have time and again celebrated the compelling stories, talented artists, and visionary creators behind these exceptional Indian films.

Notably, Indian cinema has not only excelled in terms of global representation but has also played a pivotal role in nurturing talent through platforms like the JioMAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Here, Independent filmmakers have the opportunity to shine, and talent always takes precedence above everything else. As Anurag Kashyap, Indian filmmaker and actor mentioned, “India is like a never-ending library of stories, with storytellers waiting to be discovered”. It’s a testament to how these festivals act as launchpads for emerging talent.

Are film festivals even important?

Talking about the importance of film festivals during JioMAMI Film Festival launch, Indian film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur says, “Film festivals like MAMI are able to create platforms and bring the world of literature and the world of filmmaking together. Because you otherwise tend to not be able to have these structured platforms on which filmmakers and authors can actually mingle and have an exchange of ideas.”

Echoing this sentiment, actor and influencer Ayush Mehra remarked, “Film festivals are a great medium for artists to get into the industry. These platforms have the unique ability to spot and elevate promising artists, providing them with a stage to showcase their craft to a global audience.”

In recent times, film festivals have transcended physical boundaries, thanks to the digital revolution. One noteworthy example is the JioCinema Film Fest, which has taken the festival experience to the digital realm. This transformation has democratized access to independent cinema, allowing enthusiasts from around the world to participate and engage with diverse narratives, irrespective of their geographic location.

The JioCinema Film Fest and similar digital initiatives have opened new doors for both filmmakers and audiences. They have become a testament to the adaptability and resilience of film festivals in the face of changing circumstances, ensuring that the spirit of cinema, storytelling, and talent discovery continues to thrive on a global scale. As we delve deeper into the digital age of film festivals, we witness a new chapter in the evolution of cinema, one where the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds blur, and the love for storytelling remains stronger than ever

