Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, who had earlier cast internet sensation Monalisa in a film, is once again in the news. Monalisa gained popularity during the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Recently, producer Jitendra Narayan Singh accused Sanoj of taking advantage of Monalisa and misleading her. In response, Sanoj has now addressed these allegations.

Sanoj was quick enough to deny the accusations and strongly defend himself. He clarified that Monalisa is only 15 and a half years old, and he pointed out that his own daughter is nearly 18. He stressed that his intentions were purely to guide and support Monalisa, not to exploit her in any manner.

Sanoj went on to explain that he decided to step in and help Monalisa because of her tough financial situation at home. He not only gave her a role in his film but also visited her home personally to offer his support. He made it clear that he has done everything he can to assist her and assured everyone that Monalisa is now undergoing professional training to prepare for her new opportunity.

Sanoj Mishra also responded to the person he chose not to name, calling him a criminal for accusing him of exploiting Monalisa and spreading false stories about him. Sanoj defended himself, challenging the accuser's credentials, saying, 'Tumne banayi hai kya koi film maine nhi banayi toh? Tune kya banaya aaj tak? Bata, tune kya kiya hai jhooth bolne ke alawa? Aaj tak pure desh ko bas jhooth aur dikhawe mein rakha tune.'