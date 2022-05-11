Film director Rahul Gupta all set to lighten up the mood with upcoming romance drama web series 'Made For Each Other'

Film Director Rahul Gupta is all set to lighten up your mood with his upcoming romance drama web series "Made for each

The demand for web series is soaring and film directors like Rahul Gupta are leaving no stone unturned to deliver us the best entertainment. After winning our hearts by making internet-breaking videos for Laughing Colours and directing the web series "Beer Boys & Vodka Girls," director Rahul Gupta's next series, Made For Each Other, is looming over the horizon.

The storyline of Rahul's upcoming series, Made For Each Other, revolves around a couple who are in a live-in relationship; their bond weakens in a short span of time and they decide to part ways. But everything changes when a lockdown is declared and they are shut inside their flat. Will things turn out for the good or not? This can be found only by watching the series!

On helming the series, Rahul Gupta said, "The entire world has been suffering from the pandemic for the last 2 years and has faced a lot of stress and problems. On Indian OTT, you rarely get to see light-hearted content. In these dark times, I want people to enjoy the content that will lighten their moods. That's why I decided to create this web series for the audience so that they can enjoy it."

Only the announcement of this series has left the nation on the edge of its seats. People are waiting for Rahul Gupta to make new notifications very soon. Aren’t you excited to know the cast of the series? So here it is...

The cast of Made For Each Other features Sambhav Jain, Raghvika Kohli, Pratibha Phogat and many other talented artists. Ved Sharma, music director and singer of the popular song "Malang," has given the music and Mohammad Danish (of Indian Idol fame and finalist) has sung the title track of "Made For Each Other''. One of the web series' most beautiful songs, "Main aur Tum," is sung by a talented Bollywood music director and singer.

The series is produced by Pawan Chawla and co-produced by Rahul Gupta. Rahul Gupta's Made for Each Other will soon see release under the banner of "SaneemaWala."

Rahul Gupta is an extremely aced director. He has proved his excellence and unique filmmaking technique from time to time. He has multiple projects lined up for the future. Rahul will start shooting for his horror web film "Don’t Sleep" next month. He also has a few music videos to direct. We hope that Rahul Gupta's "Made For Each Other" is also super entertaining and successful.

(Sponsored feature)