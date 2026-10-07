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Kangana Ranaut's first reaction on PM Modi completing 25 years as head of government

PM Modi completes 25 years in elected government since 2001; Kangana Ranaut calls his journey inspiring at Kullu's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 08:58 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut's first reaction on PM Modi completing 25 years as head of government
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked 25 years as head of an elected government on October 7, 2026, having first taken the oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat on the same date in 2001. BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut lauded his inspiring journey during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, where PM Modi addressed party workers and leaders virtually.

Kangana Ranaut praises PM Modi

Kangana Ranaut posted a message on social media platform X following her attendance at an event in Kullu, where she was joined by former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. She wrote, "It was an opportunity to listen to the inspiring address of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji while joining the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' organised at the historic Dhalpur Maidan in Kullu."

Praising PM Modi's long service in public life, she said his 25-year journey is not just an achievement but an inspiring journey of national service, public participation and unwavering dedication. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha was organised by the BJP at multiple locations across the country to mark PM Modi's 25 years in elected office and to discuss the roadmap for Viksit Bharat.

Also read: Indian Connection To Nobel Prize In Medicine: JNU scholar identifies DNA sequence that helps 3 scientists get award

Smriti Irani also attends event in Gurugram

Numerous BJP leaders, including former Union Minister Smriti Irani, attended a Sabha in various cities. In Gurugram, Haryana, Irani commended PM Modi for his two-and-a-half-decade commitment to national service under the 'Nation First' motto, highlighting his inspirational role in building a developed India. Modi served as Gujarat Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014 and has been Prime Minister since May 2014, currently in his third term.

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